Women's Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following the bell, Morgan mocked Carmella before saying she’s not sorry due to how often Carmella runs away and then said she wants a match with Carmella at the PPV.

On tonight's SmackDown, Morgan and Toni Storm face Carmella and Zelina Vega in a tag team match. At one point during the action, Carmella got pushed into the turnbuckle and immediately rolled out of the ring holding her nose. She screamed and Vega tried to comfort her, but she was counted out.

Carmella and Liv Morgan are set for singles action at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view which takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

The Mayor of Knoxville Kane Returns To WWE SmackDown With A Surprise For Bianca Belair

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...] Sep 17 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX the Mayor of Knoxvill Kane returned! He came to the ring and introduced the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Bianca talked about how Knoxville has made her the EST of WW[...]

Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...] Sep 17 - Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day. WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 9/17/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...] Sep 17 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (September 17, 2021): University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on SmackDown: Seth Rollins Destroys Edge We o[...]

WWE Reacts To Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...] Sep 17 - Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Fla[...]

More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash

Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...] Sep 17 - Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV. PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausi[...]

RVD Speaks Out On Disturbing "H-Bombing" That Took Place Back In The Day

Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...] Sep 17 - Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002. As you can imagine th[...]

FLASHBACK: WWE Makes Light Of Ric Flair Flashing People

It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which has upset many following the Dark Side of the Ring [...] Sep 17 - It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which has upset many following the Dark Side of the Ring [...]

Two New Segments & A Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair is coming home. After a groundbreaking [...] Sep 17 - WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair is coming home. After a groundbreaking [...]

Tommy Dreamer Indefinitely Suspended From IMPACT Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announ[...] Sep 17 - Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announ[...]

Odyssey Jones Says Mark Henry Got Him Into NXT

New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...] Sep 17 - New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...]

MLW Fightland Is Coming To VICE in October

MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...] Sep 17 - MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...]

Francine Speaks About Friendship With Daffney

ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...] Sep 17 - ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...]

Samoa Joe Reportedly Not Wanted In Wrestling Role For WWE NXT

Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the f[...] Sep 17 - Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the f[...]

AEW Close To Selling Out Arthur Ashe Stadium In Queens

All Elite Wrestling is set to hit Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their Dynamite Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, and it looks like the show is doing very well already. WrestleTix has [...] Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hit Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their Dynamite Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, and it looks like the show is doing very well already. WrestleTix has [...]

NWA Announces "By Any Means Necessary" Supercard

The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October 24th, 2021. The event is set to be called NWA By [...] Sep 17 - The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October 24th, 2021. The event is set to be called NWA By [...]

WWE Files Three NXT Related Trademarks

WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Jensen. Bron Breakker is the current ring name of B[...] Sep 17 - WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Jensen. Bron Breakker is the current ring name of B[...]

Rhino Has Been Kicked Out Of Violent By Design

Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...] Sep 17 - Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...]

Ric Flair Comments On WWE Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click h[...] Sep 17 - The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click h[...]

Adam Cole Speaks On Time In NXT, Wants To Face Bryan Danielson

Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There is so much story for us to tell, especially with K[...] Sep 17 - Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There is so much story for us to tell, especially with K[...]

TNT Puts Out Press Release Praising Ratings Success Of AEW Dynamite

TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers. TNT&[...] Sep 17 - TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers. TNT&[...]

Santana and Dax Harwood Exchange Back And Forth Words On Social Media

All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked things off when he tweeted out: "Killed so man[...] Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked things off when he tweeted out: "Killed so man[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21

IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...] Sep 17 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...]

WWE Reveal MVP Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Randy Orton Attack

MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This is a storyline injury. "BREAKING: Due to an RKO f[...] Sep 16 - MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This is a storyline injury. "BREAKING: Due to an RKO f[...]