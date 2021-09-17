Roman Reigns, Big E In A Six-Man Match On Next Week’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are headed to Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network to face Big E. and the rest of the New Day.

WWE made the big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown that the Bloodline will face the New Day in six-man tag team action. This follows after Big E teamed with Finn Balor to defeat the Usos early in the show and later, after confronting Paul Heyman to tease facing Reigns at Survivor Series, he was then beatdown by The Usos. Y

Reigns’ last match on RAW was two years ago when he faced Dolph Ziggler on the August 19, 2019 episode.