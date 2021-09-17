FLASHBACK: WWE Makes Light Of Ric Flair Flashing People

It has been pointed out on Twitter by David Bixenspan that WWE has gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes, which has upset many following the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Plane Ride From Hell.

Here’s a video of Ric Flair flashing flight attendants being portrayed in two separate WWE productions—the "30 For 30” episode they co-produced with ESPN and an episode of Story Time on WWE Network—as a happy fun time worthy of happy fun time cartoon portrayals with jaunty music. pic.twitter.com/IzTqiUaVHH — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 17, 2021

It's worth noting that Madusa replied to this with a comment of "Soooo gooood! And so true!"

This seems to indicate that there are many who were already aware of Flair's antics behind the scenes, and it's just now finally getting the spotlight in the mainstream.