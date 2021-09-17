Two New Segments & A Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bianca Belair is coming home.

After a groundbreaking year, Bianca Belair returns to home to Knoxville to be honored on SmackDown!

Join the blue brand and a proud city as The EST of WWE is recognized for her tremendous achievements, from winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match to headlining WrestleMania in a history-making SmackDown Championship Match against Sasha Banks to her monumental title reign.

Seth Rollins needs to answer for what he’s done.

Coming off another classic encounter with Edge last week on SmackDown, the so-called “SmackDown Savior” launched an unnecessary and vicious attack on his opponent after the match, and he will have to address those heinous actions tonight.

After sending The Rated-R Superstar out of Madison Square Garden in an ambulance, what will Rollins have to say for himself?

The Dirty Dogs aren’t finished with Rick Boogs.

After King Nakamura’s metal-crazed cohort defeated Dolph Ziggler two weeks ago on SmackDown, Robert Roode will now look to slow Boogs’ momentum when the two face off tonight.

Can the decked-out-in-denim Superstar continue to impress in his young career by earning a glorious victory against Roode?