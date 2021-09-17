WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NWA 'By Any Means Necessary' Event Announced For October
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2021
The National Wrestling Alliance has officially announced a "By Any Means Necessary" show which will take place from Oak Grove, Kentucky on October 24, 2021.
The show is being advertised as a supercard television event airing exclusively on FITE TV.
The show will be headline by Jax Dane vs. Crimson in a Steel Cage match.
NWA announcement:
NWA IS COMING TO OAK GROVE, KENTUCKY “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY” A SUPERCARD TELEVISION EVENT OCTOBER 24, 2021
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 Noon Eastern AT NWATix.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Nashville, TN – Due to the overwhelming response of the National Wrestling Alliance’s historic weekend of NWA EMPOWERRR AND NWA 73, the NWA returns to live action in Oak Grove, Kentucky at the Valor Hall Event Center, October 24, 2021 with “NWA – By Any Means Necessary.” Bell time is at 6:00pm. VIP Front row seats are $40.00. All other remaining reserved seats are just $30.00.
Tickets can be purchased online at NWATix.com Friday, September 17, 2021 at Noon eastern, 11:00am Central. Fans can expect a blistering night of wrestling action with the top stars of the NWA for a worldwide broadcast taping to air exclusively on FITE, including Clarksville, Tennessee’s own Crimson squaring off against his former War Kings partner Jax Dane in a steel cage match. This should settle their particularly violent and bitter feud.
Also scheduled to appear at ‘By Any Means Necessary’:
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch
NWA Worlds Women’s Champion Kamille
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle
Former NWA World Television Champion Pope
Former NWA World Tag Team Champion Thom Latimer
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm
Judais with Father James Mitchell
Kylie Rae
Cyon
Sal Rinauro with Danny Deals
Mims
Colby Corino
Rush Freeman
Kenzie Paige
Tootie Lynn
NWA’s “By Any Means Necessary” is co-produced by Tried N’ True Productions; the company is owned and oper ated by Clarksville, Tennessee’s own Anthony Mayweather. Anthony is known around the world to wrestling fans as NWA star “Crimson.” Mayweather is a United States Army veteran whose service included two tours in Iraq.
Get more NWA each week with theNWA Powerrr subscription on FITE for only $4.99. Includes an exclusive selection of past PPVs and all past Powerr episodes. https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/
About the National Wrestling Alliance
Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling organiza tion in the world. Current programming includes the critically acclaimed all women’s pay-per-view EmPowerrr, NWA Powerrr, and the documentary series that started it all: Ten Pounds of Gold, plus a recent series, ‘Race To The Chase,’ which highlighted the NWA’s historic return of Wrestling at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.
Sep 17 - WWE has announced several new segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair is coming home. After a groundbreaking [...]
Sep 17 - The National Wrestling Alliance has officially announced a "By Any Means Necessary" show which will take place from Oak Grove, Kentucky on October 24, 2021. The show is being advertised as a supercar[...]
Sep 17 - Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider. IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announ[...]
Sep 17
Odyssey Jones Says Mark Henry Got Him Into NXT New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...]
Sep 17 - New NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where he explained why he got into wrestling following his football career. “I say, my guardian angel, Joe [...]
Sep 17
MLW Fightland Is Coming To VICE in October MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...]
Sep 17 - MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone. The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelp[...]
Sep 17
Francine Speaks About Friendship With Daffney ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...]
Sep 17 - ECW alumni Francine recently sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an interview, where she discussed the untimely passing of fellow women's wrestling legend Daffney. “We became best fr[...]
Sep 17 - Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the f[...]
Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hit Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for their Dynamite Grand Slam show on Wednesday night, and it looks like the show is doing very well already. WrestleTix has [...]
Sep 17
NWA Announces "By Any Means Necessary" Supercard The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October 24th, 2021. The event is set to be called NWA By [...]
Sep 17 - The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October 24th, 2021. The event is set to be called NWA By [...]
Sep 17
WWE Files Three NXT Related Trademarks WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Jensen. Bron Breakker is the current ring name of B[...]
Sep 17 - WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Jensen. Bron Breakker is the current ring name of B[...]
Sep 17
Rhino Has Been Kicked Out Of Violent By Design Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...]
Sep 17 - Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...]
Sep 17 - The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click h[...]
Sep 17 - Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There is so much story for us to tell, especially with K[...]
Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked things off when he tweeted out: "Killed so man[...]
Sep 17
IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21 IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...]
Sep 17 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...]
Sep 16 - MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This is a storyline injury. "BREAKING: Due to an RKO f[...]
Sep 16 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002. As you can imagine some of the interviews that took pl[...]
Sep 16 - Buff Bagwell took to his Rebuilding Buff podcast, where he spoke openly about WWE denying his request to enter their rehab program for former employees. “You ready for this one? WWF [WWE] tur[...]
Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where she discussed why she believes CM Punk decided to go to AEW instead of return to WWE. “I think the thing with WWE th[...]
Sep 16 - A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stunt, Chris Kanyon was thrown from the top of the Tr[...]
Sep 16 - The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Att[...]
Sep 16 - WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, that of course if Reigns is still champion a[...]
Sep 16 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. The decrease was expected following the All Out fa[...]
Sep 16
Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19 Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...]
Sep 16 - Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...]