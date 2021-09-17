MLW Fightland Is Coming To VICE in October
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2021
MLW is bringing a new event called Fightland to VICE, featuring a huge title for title match between Fatu and Hammerstone.
The event will be held on October 2nd from the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will air on October 7th, and will be preceded by the Johnny K9 episode of Dark Side of the Ring.
MLW founder Court Bauer told TheWrap:
’MLW Fightland’ on Vice TV blows up the tired, old wrestling format. Everyone has played it safe in presenting wrestling the same way for 25 years. MLW Fightland’ offers viewers a transparent, unfiltered all-access look into the smoke-filled arenas of wrestling. We will present big fights and big stories with investigative reports giving viewers a raw, inside look at the very real world of wrestling.”
The current state of the match card reads as follows:
Title vs. Title * MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone
Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title * Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)
2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals * Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Tom Lawlor, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman
* Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead
* MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action
