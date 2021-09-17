Samoa Joe Reportedly Not Wanted In Wrestling Role For WWE NXT

Samoa Joe being pulled from WWE NXT, as well as having the NXT Championship stripped from him due to an undisclosed injury right when NXT 2.0 was set to launch, has led many fans to speculate on the future of the ROH and TNA legend who has made quite a name for himself within the WWE system.

It is being claimed by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the only direct word from WWE management about Samoa Joe is that he was hired primarily for a non-wrestling role in NXT. Fans may recall Joe being in a management role, working with William Regal and eventually feuding with Karrion Kross.

During the NXT 2.0 relaunch this week, Joe was only mentioned when absolutely necessary (due to being the former World Champion) and not much was said about the actual reason for his absence. Despite the theories that Joe would be stripped of the belt due to his age and NXT wanting a more youthful vision, the championship was won by NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa who himself is 36 years old (which puts him above the reported age limit).

It's not quite yet known what's fully going on with Samoa Joe.