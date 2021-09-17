NWA Announces "By Any Means Necessary" Supercard

The National Wrestling Alliance has put out a press release announcing they will be holding an event at Oak Grove, Kentucky for a supercard on October 24th, 2021. The event is set to be called NWA By Any Means Necessary.

The announcement is below.

NWA IS COMING TO OAK GROVE, KENTUCKY “BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY” A SUPERCARD TELEVISION EVENT OCTOBER 24, 2021

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 Noon Eastern AT NWATix.com

Nashville, TN – Due to the overwhelming response of the National Wrestling Alliance’s historic weekend of NWA EMPOWERRR AND NWA 73, the NWA returns to live action in Oak Grove, Kentucky at the Valor Hall Event Center, October 24, 2021 with “NWA – By Any Means Necessary.” Bell time is at 6:00pm. VIP Front row seats are $40.00. All other remaining reserved seats are just $30.00.

Tickets can be purchased online at NWATix.com Friday, September 17, 2021 at Noon eastern, 11:00am Central. Fans can expect a blistering night of wrestling action with the top stars of the NWA for a worldwide broadcast taping to air exclusively on FITE, including Clarksville, Tennessee’s own Crimson squaring off against his former War Kings partner Jax Dane in a steel cage match. This should settle their particularly violent and bitter feud.

Also scheduled to appear at ‘By Any Means Necessary’:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch

NWA Worlds Women’s Champion Kamille

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

Former NWA World Television Champion Pope

Former NWA World Tag Team Champion Thom Latimer

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm

Judais with Father James Mitchell

Kylie Rae

Cyon

Sal Rinauro with Danny Deals

Mims

Colby Corino

Rush Freeman

Kenzie Paige

Tootie Lynn

NWA’s “By Any Means Necessary” is co-produced by Tried N’ True Productions; the company is owned and oper ated by Clarksville, Tennessee’s own Anthony Mayweather. Anthony is known around the world to wrestling fans as NWA star “Crimson.” Mayweather is a United States Army veteran whose service included two tours in Iraq.

Get more NWA each week with theNWA Powerrr subscription on FITE for only $4.99. Includes an exclusive selection of past PPVs and all past Powerr episodes. https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/

About the National Wrestling Alliance

Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling organiza tion in the world. Current programming includes the critically acclaimed all women’s pay-per-view EmPowerrr, NWA Powerrr, and the documentary series that started it all: Ten Pounds of Gold, plus a recent series, ‘Race To The Chase,’ which highlighted the NWA’s historic return of Wrestling at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.