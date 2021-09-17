WWE Files Three NXT Related Trademarks

WWE has filed for three new trademarks as of September 13th, sending in applications with the USPTO to trademark NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker, and Brooks Jensen.

Bron Breakker is the current ring name of Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner. He made his NXT debut on the 14th of September, defeating L.A. Knight rather decisively.

Brooks Jensen debuted on the same night, teaming with Josh Briggs. Jensen himself is son of former WWE superstar Bull Buchanan.

The filing for their two ring names read as follows:

While NXT has been rebranded to NXT 2.0, featuring a vividly colorful set and logo combination. The filing for NXT 2.0 reads as follows: