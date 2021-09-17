Rhino Has Been Kicked Out Of Violent By Design

Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction.

The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match, Eric Young began yelling at Taurus and Rhino grabbed Young, which resulted in Rhino being beat down and evicted from the group.

This comes following Rhino signing a new contract with Impact, so it will be interesting to see where this goes.

To remember better times for Rhino in this faction, here's a semi-recent clip of them all together.