On last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” Adam Cole made his in-ring debut against “Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian, Bryan Danielson addressed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Shawn Spears battled Darby Allin, Jade Cargill took on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, and CM Punk was featured as a guest commentator

TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers.

Rhino Has Been Kicked Out Of Violent By Design

Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...] Sep 17 - Following a loss on IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino has been kicked out of the Violent By Design faction. The team of Rhino and Deaner lost their match against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match,[...]

Ric Flair Comments On WWE Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click h[...] Sep 17 - The second half of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring aired tonight looking at WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell", and fans are really not happy with a number of wrestlers including Ric Flair, click h[...]

Adam Cole Speaks On Time In NXT, Wants To Face Bryan Danielson

Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There is so much story for us to tell, especially with K[...] Sep 17 - Adam Cole was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to work with fellow-AEW debutee Bryan Danielson. “There is so much story for us to tell, especially with K[...]

TNT Puts Out Press Release Praising Ratings Success Of AEW Dynamite

TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers. TNT&[...] Sep 17 - TNT has released a press release celebrating AEW's successful ratings numbers, with Wednesday’s Dynamite drawing a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.175 million viewers. TNT&[...]

Santana and Dax Harwood Exchange Back And Forth Words On Social Media

All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked things off when he tweeted out: "Killed so man[...] Sep 17 - All Elite Wrestling's hottest tag-teams currently are FTR and the Proud 'N' Powerful, who have been trading words on social media. Dax Harwood kicked things off when he tweeted out: "Killed so man[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21

IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...] Sep 17 - IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021) After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee k[...]

WWE Reveal MVP Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Randy Orton Attack

MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This is a storyline injury. "BREAKING: Due to an RKO f[...] Sep 16 - MVP has suffered injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday's RAW. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely with a broken rib. This is a storyline injury. "BREAKING: Due to an RKO f[...]

Fans Calling For Tony Khan To Reconsider Hiring Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002. As you can imagine some of the interviews that took pl[...] Sep 16 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002. As you can imagine some of the interviews that took pl[...]

Buff Bagwell Reveals WWE Rejected His Request For Rehab

Buff Bagwell took to his Rebuilding Buff podcast, where he spoke openly about WWE denying his request to enter their rehab program for former employees. “You ready for this one? WWF [WWE] tur[...] Sep 16 - Buff Bagwell took to his Rebuilding Buff podcast, where he spoke openly about WWE denying his request to enter their rehab program for former employees. “You ready for this one? WWF [WWE] tur[...]

Renee Paquette On Why She Believes CM Punk Chose AEW Over WWE

Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where she discussed why she believes CM Punk decided to go to AEW instead of return to WWE. “I think the thing with WWE th[...] Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where she discussed why she believes CM Punk decided to go to AEW instead of return to WWE. “I think the thing with WWE th[...]

Jeff Jarrett Speaks On WCW Having Kanyon Get Thrown Off Triple Cage at Slamboree 2000

A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stunt, Chris Kanyon was thrown from the top of the Tr[...] Sep 16 - A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stunt, Chris Kanyon was thrown from the top of the Tr[...]

The Godfather Says He No Longer Enjoys Making Legends Appearances

The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Att[...] Sep 16 - The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Att[...]

Main Event For WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia Revealed

WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, that of course if Reigns is still champion a[...] Sep 16 - WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, that of course if Reigns is still champion a[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops, Once Again Beats WWE RAW Key Demo Rating

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. The decrease was expected following the All Out fa[...] Sep 16 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. The decrease was expected following the All Out fa[...]

Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19

Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...] Sep 16 - Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...]

Alex Zayne Reveals Ring of Honor Contacted Him Following WWE Release

Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after he was released from WWE. “Ring of Honor [...] Sep 16 - Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after he was released from WWE. “Ring of Honor [...]

Jeff Hardy Says Willow The Wisp May Return In The Future

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive the character in some form or another. “[...] Sep 16 - Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive the character in some form or another. “[...]

Renee Paquette Thinks Big E Could Be The Face of WWE

Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpour[...] Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpour[...]

Edge Praises Sami Zayn, Wants To Face Him In Toronto

Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love [...] Sep 16 - Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love [...]

Rhino Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. It remains unclear how long the contract will last.[...] Sep 16 - Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. It remains unclear how long the contract will last.[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes. Description fo[...] Sep 16 - WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes. Description fo[...]

WWE Announces New Title Match For Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View

WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Ru[...] Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Ru[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ed[...] Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ed[...]

Booker T Says “Never Say Never” Regarding WWE Buying AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might have a long wait. He made his comments on the most[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might have a long wait. He made his comments on the most[...]