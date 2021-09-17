IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21

IMPACT On AXS TV results from Thursday, September 16, 2021, courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (9/16/2021)

After a post-match segment with Su Yung and Kimber Lee kidnapping a Swingerella following an entertaining tag-team bout on BTI saw Fallah Bahh and No Way pick up a victory over Johnny Swinger and Hernandez, this week's Victory Road go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling kicks off on AXS TV.

The show starts off with an in-depth recap of last week's show and a look at how the ten-man main event for tonight's show was set up. Then, the usual signature video opener hits and we shoot inside the IMPACT Zone in Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. for the final episode of the weekly AXS TV program leading up to this Saturday's Victory Road 2021 special event.

Rhino & Deaner vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

Josh Mathews welcomes us to the show on commentary and then the theme for Violent By Design hits and out comes the group. Rhino and Deaner will be competing in tag-team action in the opener on this week's show.

We see some footage from last week's show to explain how this match was set up and then we return live inside the IMPACT Zone where the Decay theme hits and out comes the duo of Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

The bell sounds and Rhino and Black Taurus will be starting things off for their respective teams. Mathews welcomes D'Lo Brown as his commentary partner and mentions filling in for Matt Striker this week. Rhino goes at Taurus early on and dominates the action, setting the tone and tagging in Deaner.

Deaner heads into the ring and looks to pick up where Rhino left off, however instead, Taurus shifts the offensive momentum into his favor and then tags in Steve. The fans are immediately on Steve's side and they begin chanting "Bite his face off!" and he happily obliges. Deaner ends up taking back over on offense and then he tags in Rhino to pick up where he left off.

Rhino dominates the action a bit and then tags Deaner back in. Deaner beats Steve down some more and then bites him like Steve does everyone else. This only enrages the Decay member, who fires up and takes over, biting Deaner back. Eric Young hops on the ring apron with the VBD flag for a distraction. It backfires, however, and a big DDT by Crazzy Steve leads to the win for the Decay duo in this week's opener.

Winner: Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

After The Match: Violent By Design Beats Down Rhino

Once the match wraps up, we see the Decay duo head to the back as their theme music plays. While this is going on, we see Eric Young verbally dressing down Rhino to his face in the ring, off-mic, while the rest of VBD watches.

Decay's theme wraps up and Young continues to scold Rhino and point his finger in his face. Rhino eventually hears enough and shoves Young's finger away. He tells him to shut up and listen. The two go face-to-face but Young eventually turns to walk away. As he does, however, Rhino grabs his hand and stops him.

Rhino ends up stunned at his own actions and he just stares down at his hand holding onto Young's, when out of nowhere, Deaner blasts him from behind with a cheap shot. This leads to a multi-person beatdown from VBD to Rhino, including Young breaking the VBD flag over his head and neck, leaving him laying.

Swinger's Palace: Petey Williams & TJP Argue

We shoot backstage to Swinger's Palace and the Swingerella chicks are asking where one of their kind is, bringing up the abduction by Su Yung and Kimber Lee on Before The Impact earlier tonight. The segment continues with more insanity from all the members with a bunch of references and confusing jokes.

Petey Williams and TJP argue as Williams blames him for his loss to Steve Maclin. Williams tells TJP to put some money down on this -- he's gonna kick his ass tonight. They make a Billy Corgan joke to wrap up the segment and then we head to a commercial break.

Team Christian Cage Talk About Tonight's Main Event

When we return from the break, we see Gia Miller standing by with Christian Cage and his five-man team for tonight's ten-man main event match. The members talk about not being afraid of a fight.

Chris Sabin tells Josh Alexander not to make any mistake. He says they're partners tonight but at Victory Road, it's on between them. Eddie Edwards says he can relate as he's on the same team as Sami Callihan. Callihan agrees, of course. Christian Cage wraps up the promo segment like only he can and then we head back inside the IMPACT Zone.

TJP vs. Petey Williams

Josh Mathews and D'Lo Brown run down the lineup for this Saturday's IMPACT Victory Road 2021 special event as the official match graphics flash across the screen and then we head back down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

TJP's theme music hits and out he comes. He makes his way down to the ring as highlights from the match he referenced in the Swinger's Palace segment earlier tonight are shown.

Back live, TJP's theme wraps up and then the familiar sounds of Petey Williams' theme hits as "The Canadian Destroyer" makes his way down to the squared circle for our second bout of the show.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately start chanting "Petey! Petey!" as he backs into the corner and soaks in the admiration before moving forward and locking up with TJP to get this one underway.

We see the two fight for control of the others' arm back-and-forth until finally Williams switches to a front face lock which he looks to modify into a guillotine until TJP escapes, locks Petey's arm and backs off, giving him a clean break before re-engaging.

A "Both these guys! Both these guys!" chant breaks out in the IMPACT Zone as Williams and TJP fight on the mat with back-and-forth counters and reversals that elicits some "oohs" and "ahhs" from the fans inside the IMPACT Zone.

Williams ends up dropping TJP on the floor at ringside. He brings him back in the ring and dropkicks him on the middle rope for a near fall. From there, we head to a mid-match commercial as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Williams controlling TJP with a rear chin lock on the mat while the fans are doing dueling "Lets go TJ!" and "Lets go Petey" chants back-and-forth. The two end up trading pin attempts and Petey gets the win.

Winner: Petey Williams

After The Match: Steve Maclin Attacks!

Once the match wraps up, we see the fans soaking up what was a great bout while TJP nods in approval of Petey Williams' effort and victory this evening. As this is going on, out of nowhere, Steve Maclin attacks and beats down both guys from behind, leaving them both laying to end the post-match segment.

Rich Swann & Willie Mack Attack The Good Brothers

After the IMPACT Plus Moment of the Week looks back at a big past Victory Road show, we return to the show where Gia Miller is standing by with The Good Brothers backstage.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are asked about the Bunkhouse Brawl on last week's show and Anderson's victory over Rich Swann with an assist from Don Callis.

They cut her off and brag until out of nowhere, Rich Swann and Willie Mack hits the scene, with Mack still on crutches, and a brawl breaks out. A bunch of officials hit the scene to break them up and then we head to a commercial break.

Rich Swann & Willie Mack Granted Title Shot At Victory Road

As we settle back in from the break, we see Gia Miller standing by backstage with Rich Swann and Willie Mack, fresh off of their attack of The Good Brothers. The two talk about being back and ready to settle the score with the IMPACT Tag-Team Champions.

In walks Scott D'Amore and the two ask him for a title shot against Gallows and Anderson. D'Amore grants the shot and the match is made official for this Saturday's Victory Road show.

John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid

Now we head back inside the IMPACT Zone where John Skyler makes his way down to the ring. He cuts a quick pre-match promo claiming Laredo Kid got lucky over him. He brags about beating Matt Cardona in his IMPACT in-ring debut. He vows to defeat Laredo Kid tonight.

Laredo Kid's theme hits and out comes the high-flying masked star for our next match of the evening here on the IMPACT Victory Road go-home show.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Laredo Kid jumps off to an early offensive lead, flying all over the place and hitting a bunch of crazy high spots on Skyler early on that sets the crowd on fire.

Kid misses a big high spot on the floor and Skyler capitalizes. The fans get on his case with a "You still suck!" chant. He brings the action back into the ring and goes back to work on him while the fans rally behind Laredo Kid. Soon after, Skyler steals the win with cheap heel tactics.

Winner: John Skyler

Taylor Wilde Appears On Tenille Dashwood Talk Show

We shoot to an ask a question segment featuring Tenille Dashwood. The segment ends up featuring Taylor Wilde as a guest and she tries making a match between herself and Dashwood for this Saturday's Victory Road 2021 event. After this atrocious segment ends, we head to another commercial break.

Matt Cardona Gets No DQ Match At Victory Road

When we return from the break, we are shown "earlier today" footage of Matt Cardona attacking Rohit Raju and Shera backstage.

We return live backstage and we see Scott D'Amore addressing the incident with Gia Miller when Cardona walks up. D'Amore flips out on him and eventually gives him a no disqualification match against him at Victory Road, so long as he can keep his hands off of him until then.

Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel

"The Drama King" makes his way out as we head back inside the IMPACT Zone and his theme hits. Matthew Rehwoldt settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme of Trey Miguel hits and his opponent makes his way out and heads down to the ring for our next one-on-one match of the evening here on the Victory Road go-home edition of IMPACT On AXS TV.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. These two are off to the races straight out of the gate in this one, flying all over the place and getting the fans on their feet inside the IMPACT Zone.

As the commentary duo of Mathews and Brown point out on the broadcast, Rehwoldt seems to be one step ahead of Miguel at every turn thus far in the bout. Rehwoldt has been dominating the action the entire time and is now taunting and talking trash to Miguel while doing so.

Finally, "Spider Trey" fires up and starts to take over on offense for the first time in the match after catching "The Drama King" with a big kick to the dome. The fans immediately go nuts and start popping and chanting his name as he goes to work on Rehwoldt.

Rehwoldt shifts the momentum in his favor with a huge modified power bomb. This slows Miguel down and now Rehwoldt is back to controlling the action, with Trey still in competitive form, unlike for the majority of the bout. The two head to the top rope and duke it out.

Rehwoldt knocks Miguel down to the mat below and follows up with a swanton but Trey moves and suplexes him for a near fall and then slaps him in a submission that actually gets him the tap out victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel

After The Match: Deonna Purrazzo Attacks, Mickie James Makes The Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Deonna Purrazzo run down and hit the ring to attack Trey Miguel, blasting him with a low blow when he was on the ropes in the corner posing for the fans after his victory.

She continues to put the boots to him on the mat until Mickie James sprints down to the ring to make the save. A big brawl breaks out between Deonna and Mickie until security and officials break them up.

They are broken up but then Mickie brings the fight to her again. The "Hardcore Country" in her comes out again as she breaks free once more and takes her shoes off, climbing to the top-rope and hitting a big splash that takes out Purrazzo and a bunch of the officials at ringside.

Her theme hits and she plays to the fans to end the segment as Purrazzo and Rehwoldt leave pissed off.

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans Talk Knockouts Tag-Team Titles

We are reminded by the commentary team of Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans stealing the IMPACT Knockouts Tag-Team Championships from Rosemary and Havok.

From there we shoot backstage to see Steelz and Evans. Tasha claims they are being accused of stealing the titles but she says they were actually stolen from her by them at the last IMPACT PPV.

She tells them to come correct at Victory Road if they want any chance of ever getting their titles back. After this segment wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Chris Bey & Hikuleo Talk Match Against FinJuice At Victory Road

When we return from the break we see footage from last week's show of Hikuleo and Chris Bey beating down Juice Robinson and David Finlay and setting up their tag-team match at Victory Road.

Now we return backstage where Chris Bey is standing by with the massive Bullet Club member Hikuleo from NJPW by his side. Bey tells FinJuice that they've only got a few days until their next beatdown at the PPV this Saturday night.

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers & W. Morrissey vs. Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan

We're back inside the IMPACT Zone at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. where the duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton make their way out and head down to the ring, as it's time to get ready for this week's main event here on the Victory Road go-home edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.

Moose's theme hits after that and the fans chant his name as his music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Josh Mathews singing his praises on commentary. As he settles into the ring, Mathews on commentary talks us into a pre-match commercial break.

When we settle back in from the break, W. Morrissey is wrapping up his entrance. Brian Myers' theme hits and out he comes with Sam Beale by his side. All of the heels are in the ring now for tonight's ten-man tag-team main event of the evening.

The babyface ring walks begin now as X-Division Champion Josh Alexander heads down to the squared circle. He settles into the ring and then Chris Sabin comes out, followed by Eddie Edwards and then Sami Callihan. Finally, Christian Cage's theme hits and the IMPACT World Champion makes his way out and heads to the ring.

We hear the bell sound to officially get our featured attraction bout of the evening off-and-running. Callihan and Austin start things off for their respective teams. The fans explode as they collide. Callihan immediately beats Austin down into the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. He then tags in Alexander and "The Walking Weapon" picks up where he left off before quickly tagging out himself, bringing Edwards into the bout for the first time.

Edwards gets in some quick offense on the number one contender to the IMPACT World Championship before tagging out and bringing Callihan back into the ring for the second time in the bout. Callihan works over Austin a bit and now we see all ten men hit the ring and stand off each other on opposite sides of the ring. They bicker and argue as the commentary duo talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We're back from the break and we see all hell is still broken loose as all of the guys are on the floor and most are laid out. Callihan and Austin end up back inside the ring as the legal men in the contest. The madness continues on the floor at ringside as Callihan beats Austin down in the ring. Sam Beale ends up in the ring and Callihan piledrives him into the mat, only to get whacked with a super kick from Brian Myers. He then tags in Madman Fulton and the heels are firmly in control of the action now as order has been restored at ringside as well.

Sabin ends up taking over and shifting the offensive momentum to the side of the babyface team. The fans make it clear they want to see the IMPACT World Champion in the ring and finally Sabin tags Christian Cage into the match for the first time this evening.

Cage squares off with Madman Fulton but things don't get well for him early on. Fulton beats him down until eventually Cage escapes and tags out, bringing Edwards into the match and helping him hit a double-team spot on Fulton to set the tone for their team. He takes his spot on the ring apron and Edwards picks up where he left off.

Fulton eventually bull-rushes him into the heel corner and controls him there, where he tags Moose in. Moose hits the ring and goes to work on Edwards until Edwards catches him coming off the ropes with an atomic drop and then a big slam. He goes for a running spot on Moose in the corner but Moose moves. Moose dropkicks Edwards off the top-rope and out to the floor as we head to another mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues here on the Victory Road go-home edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.

We return from the break and Josh Mathews informs us that we just finished our final commercial timeout of the evening. The action is still ongoing in the ring and the heels are still firmly in control of things as they utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man in the rings at all times, keeping Edwards isolated and away from his side of the ring while the fans try and rally behind him.

Things build to a series of crazy high spots from the ring to the floor, which includes Austin being suplexed by Edwards from the top-rope to the floor. Alexander hits the C4 Spike in the ring on Myers to score the pin fall victory and pick up the win for Team Christian Cage. The commentators plug Victory Road and then this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan