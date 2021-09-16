WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Godfather Says He No Longer Enjoys Making Legends Appearances
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 16, 2021
The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Attitude Era.
"In the last 12 years, I've been to WrestleMania 10 times because I'm still under contract with Vince, called a legends contract. They still keep you relevant, but they bring you to WrestleMania every year, and you're just doing signings and stuff. But I told my wife, I'm like, I don't even want to go anymore. It's not fun. It's a job. It used to be a chance to hang out with the boys. We had something called the witching hour at 12 o'clock, everybody would meet at the bar. Everybody get drunk and have fun.
"Nobody does that anymore because they're too afraid. Somebody's going to take a picture of them. Take a picture of them in a conversation, show them taking shots, showing them on some girl they ain't supposed to be, right? Nobody does that anymore and when I was in wrestling, not everybody was friends, but you're family and you know, if something was -- I'm just gonna say just say Dustin Rhodes, and he is a friend of mine, let's say Dustin Rhodes is getting into a fight, even though I might not like Dustin Rhodes, I'd be over there helping him in that fight. It's not like that anymore. It's more of a business now and it's more about how many followers you have and how many likes you get, and it's just a different business now."
"You know, I'm not hating on nobody. Wrestling changed. The wrestling business has changed just because people wanted to change and the promoters are just keeping up with the times. I just say, 'I'm very proud and lucky to have been part of The Attitude Era."
