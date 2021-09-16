AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops, Once Again Beats WWE RAW Key Demo Rating

The key 18-49 demographic topped the cable 100 charts with a 0.44 rating, which again this week beat WWE RAW which scored 0.43 rating in this demo, however, it should be noted WWE was up against NFL Monday Night Football which will impact RAW for the next few months. AEW was unopposed on TNT.

The decrease was expected following the All Out fallout last week, and the show still remains above the one million viewers which is a good thing.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week.

» More News From This Feed

Jeff Jarrett Speaks On WCW Having Kanyon Get Thrown Off Triple Cage at Slamboree 2000

A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stunt, Chris Kanyon was thrown from the top of the Tr[...] Sep 16 - A year after Owen Hart's tragic death at WWF Over the Edge in Kemper Arena, WCW went to the arena to host Slamboree 2000--- in which, in a planned stunt, Chris Kanyon was thrown from the top of the Tr[...]

The Godfather Says He No Longer Enjoys Making Legends Appearances

The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Att[...] Sep 16 - The Godfather was interviewed by the Midnight Hustle podcast, where he explained that he no longer enjoys making Legends appearances with WWE due to the changes of the wrestling industry since the Att[...]

Main Event For WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia Revealed

WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, that of course if Reigns is still champion a[...] Sep 16 - WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, that of course if Reigns is still champion a[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops, Once Again Beats WWE RAW Key Demo Rating

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. The decrease was expected following the All Out fa[...] Sep 16 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers, which is down from the 1.319 million viewers the show previously drew last week. The decrease was expected following the All Out fa[...]

Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19

Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...] Sep 16 - Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result. It was [...]

Alex Zayne Reveals Ring of Honor Contacted Him Following WWE Release

Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after he was released from WWE. “Ring of Honor [...] Sep 16 - Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after he was released from WWE. “Ring of Honor [...]

Jeff Hardy Says Willow The Wisp May Return In The Future

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive the character in some form or another. “[...] Sep 16 - Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive the character in some form or another. “[...]

Renee Paquette Thinks Big E Could Be The Face of WWE

Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpour[...] Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpour[...]

Edge Praises Sami Zayn, Wants To Face Him In Toronto

Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love [...] Sep 16 - Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love [...]

Rhino Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. It remains unclear how long the contract will last.[...] Sep 16 - Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. It remains unclear how long the contract will last.[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes. Description fo[...] Sep 16 - WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes. Description fo[...]

WWE Announces New Title Match For Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View

WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Ru[...] Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Ru[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ed[...] Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ed[...]

Booker T Says “Never Say Never” Regarding WWE Buying AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might have a long wait. He made his comments on the most[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might have a long wait. He made his comments on the most[...]

Schedule For The Second Half Of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3

Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out the full schedule below with air dates for episod[...] Sep 16 - Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out the full schedule below with air dates for episod[...]

Matt Hardy Has 'Fingers Crossed' Jeff Hardy Will Join AEW

During an interview on Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW Presidenet Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is great, I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling [...] Sep 16 - During an interview on Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW Presidenet Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is great, I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling [...]

NXT Announcers Told Not To Mention Rick Steiner During Bron Breakker’s Debut

WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debute[...] Sep 16 - WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debute[...]

Andrew Yang Is On WWE's Case Again

Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not employees. In 2020 he called out WWE Chairman Vince M[...] Sep 16 - Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not employees. In 2020 he called out WWE Chairman Vince M[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Message He Received From Triple H After His Surgery

During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac event. Here is what Waltman said: “The health[...] Sep 16 - During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac event. Here is what Waltman said: “The health[...]

Paul Heyman Asked If Brock Lesnar Will Ever Return To MMA

Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had to say about "The Beast" possibly returning to th[...] Sep 16 - Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had to say about "The Beast" possibly returning to th[...]

JBL Reveals WWE Locker Room Nearly Started A Riot After ECW Invaded

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast. He revealed the WWE locker room [...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast. He revealed the WWE locker room [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Ran NXT 2.0 This Week

On Tuesday WWE launched NXT 2.0, and with Triple H not there due to recovering from a cardiac event, Wrestling Observer Radio reports Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show bac[...] Sep 16 - On Tuesday WWE launched NXT 2.0, and with Triple H not there due to recovering from a cardiac event, Wrestling Observer Radio reports Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show bac[...]

Referee Reportedly Apologized Backstage For Botched Finish On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, Nikki attempted a pin which Tamina kicked out from[...] Sep 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, Nikki attempted a pin which Tamina kicked out from[...]

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/17

AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers retained their titles against The But[...] Sep 16 - AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers retained their titles against The But[...]