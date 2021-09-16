WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 16, 2021
Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after sharing his latest negative test result.
It was previously announced on his Twitter that Adonis was forced to miss a recent PCW show in the UK on September 10th due to a COVID diagnosis.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/70608/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 16 Chris Adonis No Longer Has COVID-19 Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after[...]
Sep 16 - Current NWA National champion Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has announced on his Twitter today that he is now COVID free after[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Former WWE superstar Alex Zayne was a guest on the Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast Show, where he revealed that Ring of Honor contacted him after [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win. “It makes me so happy. I tweet[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would lo[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. I[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from [...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Chri[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might h[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - During an interview on Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW Presidenet Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is great, I thin[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son [...]
Sep 16 Andrew Yang Is On WWE's Case Again Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not empl[...]
Sep 16 - Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not empl[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac eve[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and B[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - On Tuesday WWE launched NXT 2.0, and with Triple H not there due to recovering from a cardiac event, Wrestling Observer Radio reports Shawn[...]
Sep 16
Sep 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, [...]
Sep 16 AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/17 AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lu[...]
Sep 16 - AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lu[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite hit the air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey tonight in a show that had be[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite looks set to be one of the biggest cards in the company's history. You can see the full updated [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omeg[...]
Sep 15 Team Taz Attack CM Punk CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...]
Sep 15 - CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...]
Sep 15 AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are[...]
Sep 15 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π