Renee Paquette Thinks Big E Could Be The Face of WWE

Renee Paquette was interviewed on Busted Open Radio today, where she spoke about Big E's WWE Championship win.

“It makes me so happy. I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpouring of love for somebody like Big E. I’ve never heard anybody say a bad thing about the dude. It’s been, and I guess you can call it, like a slow burn for Big E. You get that huge payoff in cashing in that Money in the Bank contract and becoming WWE Champion. What I love about it is the organic way that Big E’s career has gone. When you get the fans behind you, now you know the company is behind him. It’s time to just as they used to say, ‘strap that rocket on to him and shoot him off.’ That trajectory is just going to keep going. If we are talking, and we want to get into ratings, blah, blah, blah, I think Big E could be that guy to really help to push WWE Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, wherever he decides that he wants to show up. It’s that organic side of things that I think WWE fans have been craving, they want that payoff, and they finally got it in Big E. I couldn’t be happier for that dude.”

During the interview, Renee was asked “Do you think this was a plan that finally came together. or do you think it was a knee-jerk reaction or a hot shot creative decision based on Monday Night Football, or the momentum AEW has?”

She responded...

“I think that you can definitely look back and analyze it in that light, especially given the tweet, ‘Head’s up that I’m going to be cashing in tonight.’ We’ve never seen somebody make that kind of announcement and telegraph exactly when they were going to be cashing in like that to get eyes over there and have it be that feel good moment. I know that was obviously going to be something to draw a lot of people in. Whether it was people that casually have been watching or whatever, you hear someone is going to cash in Money in the Bank, people want to be a part of that moment. I do think that there was more of a business side behind making that moment, especially doing it on Monday Night RAW. Who knows where Big E is going to continue to show up, but I definitely think that was a bit of, I don’t want to say a knee jerk reaction, but as you see AEW nipping at the heels of WWE, they gotta start making some bigger moves, and they’ve got to start making fans happy. So, you give them Big E, and that will make people happy.”

Renee was also asked if she believes Big E could be the face of WWE given the opportunity.