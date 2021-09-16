Edge Praises Sami Zayn, Wants To Face Him In Toronto

“The crowd just knows to boo this guy. That’s to his credit. His promos, his character work—Sami is incredible. He’s gone from El Generico, then this plucky babyface with checkered tights and Mighty Mighty Bosstones–type music. Now he looks like some kind of dictator. I really dig it. Thinking about it, I can’t wait for it to happen.”

In fact, Edge had a lot of praise for Zayn's heel work too.

“There’s a key to Sami’s success. There is an element of truth to all his promos. As a heel, you have to have that nugget of truth. If you have it, you can push everything else forward. So his promos feel much more real. He’s doing incredible work.”

“I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love to do it in Toronto. We’d keep it real simple. He can come out in his Habs jersey, I’ll come out in my Leafs jersey, and we’ll go from there.”

Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn.

