The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes.
Description for use:
“BIG TIME BECKS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Lynch will defend the title SmackDown Women's title against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.
Sep 16 - Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Culture State, where he spoke about his Willow the Wisp character and actually announced that there are hopes to revive the character in some form or another. “[...]
Sep 16 - Edge was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, where he spoke about wanting to work with Sami Zayn. “I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. I would love [...]
Sep 16
Rhino Signs New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling Rhino has signed a new contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW original and WWE Superstar is currently part of the Violent By Design stable. It remains unclear how long the contract will last.[...]
Sep 16
WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch. The company filed to trademark the term “Big Time Becks" on September 13, WWE with use listed as for entertainment purposes. Description fo[...]
Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Ru[...]
Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ed[...]
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might have a long wait. He made his comments on the most[...]
Sep 16 - Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out the full schedule below with air dates for episod[...]
Sep 16 - WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debute[...]
Sep 16
Andrew Yang Is On WWE's Case Again Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not employees. In 2020 he called out WWE Chairman Vince M[...]
Sep 16 - Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not employees. In 2020 he called out WWE Chairman Vince M[...]
Sep 16 - During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac event. Here is what Waltman said: “The health[...]
Sep 16 - Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had to say about "The Beast" possibly returning to th[...]
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast. He revealed the WWE locker room [...]
Sep 16
WWE Hall Of Famer Ran NXT 2.0 This Week On Tuesday WWE launched NXT 2.0, and with Triple H not there due to recovering from a cardiac event, Wrestling Observer Radio reports Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show bac[...]
Sep 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, Nikki attempted a pin which Tamina kicked out from[...]
Sep 16
AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/17 AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers retained their titles against The But[...]
Sep 15
AEW Dynamite Results (September 15th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite hit the air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey tonight in a show that had been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. T[...]
Sep 15 - Next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite looks set to be one of the biggest cards in the company's history. You can see the full updated card below: - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. [...]
Sep 15
Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson Is Happening During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omega accepted Danielson’s challenge and he acce[...]
Sep 15
Team Taz Attack CM Punk CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's trying to steal Taz's commentary job. Punk went face[...]
Sep 15
AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are getting Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki vs Jon Mox[...]
Sep 15
Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title match with Miro. .@FuegoDelSol wants another sh[...]
Sep 15 - Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by side, but now they are on a collision course for t[...]