WWE Announces New Title Match For Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Usos have seen a lot of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford as of late, starting when The Bloodline initiated an attack on Finn Bálor during the SmackDown after SummerSlam. The Profits were quick to rush to the aid of The Prince and even the odds against Roman Reigns and the champions, leading to a tag team showdown the following week. After some intensely competitive action, The Usos managed to get themselves disqualified, but the Profits were not going to let it end that way, as Ford took to the skies to wipe out both brothers and make a major statement. then, in their rematch the following week, Reigns stepped in before a clear winner could be decided and locked Ford in the Guillotine.

All signs now point to Extreme Rules. Can The Street Profits cause a rift in The Bloodline and unseat The Usos as SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

