Schedule For The Second Half Of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3

Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule below with air dates for episodes and synopsis:

- The Plane Ride From Hell: A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals. Airing on September 16.

- The Double Life of Chris Kanyon: In a culture that celebrates machismo and negative gay stereotypes, wrestling innovator Chris Kanyon kept his own sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades. Airing on September 23.

- Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW: After Japan’s Atsushi Onita created FMW and its spectacular matches featuring explosions and gratuitous gore, his handpicked successor took his own life while drowning in debt. Airing on September 30.

- Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9: Johnny K9 led a double life as an in-ring brute and the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and a gruesome double murder. Airing on October 7.

- The Many Faces of Luna Vachon: A striking villain in the ring, Luna Vachon was a groundbreaking physical performer who battled mental illness and addiction while seeking to champion women’s wrestling. Airing on October 14.

- Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW: XPW merged Rob Black’s passions for hardcore porn and deathmatch wrestling, but after he waged a war with federal authorities his empire imploded. Airing on October 21.

- The Steroid Trials: In the mid 90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible. Airing on October 28. End of season.