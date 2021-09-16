NXT Announcers Told Not To Mention Rick Steiner During Bron Breakker’s Debut

WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker.

The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner debuted this past Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 with a victory over LA Knight. He also closed the broadcast with a face-off with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, looking like he'll be a big player in the revamped NXT.

Wrestling Observer Radio reports that NXT announcers were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the broadcast. The only reference was the "Dog Faced Gremlin" delivered by Vic Joseph, which was a reference to Rick.