Andrew Yang Is On WWE's Case Again

Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not employees.

In 2020 he called out WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on this with a series of tweets, one which read, "If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo."

Today on Twitter, Yang posted a tweet revealing that he has spoken with the Department of Labor regarding WWE classifying talent as independent contractors. Heis also asking for wrestlers to contact Union side labor attorney Lucas Middlebrook if they feel they have been misclassified during their time with WWE.

"Had a call with the Department of Labor. If you are a current or former WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real."