Sean Waltman Reveals Message He Received From Triple H After His Surgery

During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac event.

Here is what Waltman said:

“The health of the entire industry outside of WWE probably wouldn’t be what it is right now if it wasn’t for him, which maybe (laughs) that’s why he has heat right now. He picked the whole business up. Picked WWE up, but at the same time, it raised the awareness of a lot of stuff. They have some of it on the Network. They host ICW out of Scotland, things like that. I’m grateful for that because regardless of what somebody corporate might think, that’s good for everyone.”

On the text messages he sent:

“I haven’t talked to him on the phone, but we had this running joke, Paul and I. We’d be talking forever, be on the phone for an hour or two, and finally, whenever it was time for Paul to get off the phone, he’d go, ‘Are you going to be around later?’ And he never called me later.”

“It was just, it’s time to take this home. I heard the news just like everyone else, and I just texted him, ‘Hey man, I’m glad you’re gonna be around later,’ and he just said, ‘Me too. Love you, kiddo,’ and that’s it. That’s the extent of what I know. I wasn’t gonna say, ‘Tell me what happened.’ I don’t need to know. I just need to know he’s okay (Waltman starts choking up).”

“I’ll just say this, the things you got to deal with lately, after this, I would seriously consider just cashing in and spending time with my family and saying, ‘F*ck this.’ He’s got [three beautiful daughters and] a beautiful house up on a lake in New Hampshire that I would never leave if I had it. I’m just saying if it was me.”