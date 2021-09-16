Paul Heyman Asked If Brock Lesnar Will Ever Return To MMA

Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had to say about "The Beast" possibly returning to the octagon:

“Been there, done that. If you were to tell me that Brock Lesnar would have a shoot-out in soccer with Messi, that I believe. But he has already done the MMA schtick.”

“He knocked out Randy Couture, took a beating from Shane Carwin. He’s a conqueror. What more can he do in the UFC that he hasn’t done? When Brock Lesnar went out for the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, he was 295 pounds, just suffered a motorcycle accident, and he had a torn groin, broken pelvis, a wired-shut jaw, and he still ran his 100-yard dash in Olympic qualifying time.”

“He has nothing left to prove in MMA. He can make a lot more money in the WWE.”

Brock Lesnar MMA Highlight Video