WWE Hall Of Famer Ran NXT 2.0 This Week

On Tuesday WWE launched NXT 2.0, and with Triple H not there due to recovering from a cardiac event, Wrestling Observer Radio reports Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show backstage this week.

WWE Announces New Title Match For Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View

WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from [...] Sep 16 - WWE issued the following: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Chri[...] Sep 16 - Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling returns with a new episode on AXS TV. Check out the announced card for the show below: - Impact World Champion Chri[...]

Booker T Says “Never Say Never” Regarding WWE Buying AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might h[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly buying AEW in the future, although he does admit they might h[...]

Schedule For The Second Half Of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3

Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out[...] Sep 16 - Dark Side of the Ring season 3 returns tonight on VICE TV from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air from 12:00-1:00 a.m. ET. Check out[...]

Matt Hardy Has 'Fingers Crossed' Jeff Hardy Will Join AEW

During an interview on Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW Presidenet Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is great, I thin[...] Sep 16 - During an interview on Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel, Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW Presidenet Tony Khan: “Tony Khan is great, I thin[...]

NXT Announcers Told Not To Mention Rick Steiner During Bron Breakker’s Debut

WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son [...] Sep 16 - WWE NXT announcers were reportedly told on Tuesday they were not allowed to say Rick Steiner’s name during the debut of Bron Breakker. The son [...]

Andrew Yang Is On WWE's Case Again

Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not empl[...] Sep 16 - Former 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has reignited the fire concerning WWE viewing their talent as independent contractors and not empl[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Message He Received From Triple H After His Surgery

During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac eve[...] Sep 16 - During his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman revealed he shared a text message with Triple H after his recent surgery following a cardiac eve[...]

Paul Heyman Asked If Brock Lesnar Will Ever Return To MMA

Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had[...] Sep 16 - Paul Heyman was asked if Brock Lesnar will ever return to MMA during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 here is what Lesnar's format advocate had[...]

JBL Reveals WWE Locker Room Nearly Started A Riot After ECW Invaded

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and B[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield discussed ECW invading the WWE at their 1996 In Your House: Mind Games PPV on his Stories with Brisco and B[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Ran NXT 2.0 This Week

Referee Reportedly Apologized Backstage For Botched Finish On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, [...] Sep 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, [...]

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 9/17

AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lu[...] Sep 16 - AEW taped Rampage following this week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Newark, NJ. Here are the results: - AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lu[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (September 15th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite hit the air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey tonight in a show that had be[...] Sep 15 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite hit the air live from the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey tonight in a show that had be[...]

Next Week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Card Is Stacked

Next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite looks set to be one of the biggest cards in the company's history. You can see the full updated [...] Sep 15 - Next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite looks set to be one of the biggest cards in the company's history. You can see the full updated [...]

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson Is Happening

During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omeg[...] Sep 15 - During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omeg[...]

Team Taz Attack CM Punk

CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...] Sep 15 - CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...]

AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are[...] Sep 15 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are[...]

Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again

AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title [...] Sep 15 - AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title [...]

Tag Team Title Match Booked For AEW Rampage This Week

Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by [...] Sep 15 - Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by [...]

Adam Cole Makes Challenge For Grand Slam Rampage

Adam Cole made his in ring AEW Debut tonight in a victorious effort against Frankie Kazarian. The match was excellent but it was what Cole said afterw[...] Sep 15 - Adam Cole made his in ring AEW Debut tonight in a victorious effort against Frankie Kazarian. The match was excellent but it was what Cole said afterw[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Announce Team For Upcoming Knockouts Knockdown

The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021,[...] Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021,[...]

The IIconics Reveal Their "Huge Announcement"

The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie [...] Sep 15 - The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie [...]

Drew McIntyre Recalls Vince McMahon Choreographing His Sword Entrance

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE manage[...] Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE manage[...]