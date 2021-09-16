Referee Reportedly Apologized Backstage For Botched Finish On Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, there watch an odd finish to the match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina.

Following a boot to the face and a tornado DDT, Nikki attempted a pin which Tamina kicked out from, and then Tamina’s music was played. The ring announcer announced Tamina was the winner. When the broadcast came back from the commercial break, the announcer then announced Nikki was the winner.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tamina was supposed to win the match, but the referee botched the finish.

The referee did apologize backstage:

"The Tamina match, Tamina was supposed to win that match. That’s why the ring announcer said, ‘The winner, Tamina’. If you watch when the match ended, it was Tamina’s music that played, not Nikki’s music, and the ring announcer got the wrong call. What happened was, the ref botched the call. You remember, Tamina kicked out. She kicked out, the ref did not see her kick out and called it as a shoot…she totally kicked out. The ref backstage just said, ‘I didn’t see it,’ and was apologetic and everything like that, but it was the ref’s fault. He did blow the call."

Meltzer added, "How the ring announcer messed up is really an indictment of the ring announcer because it shows he was not watching at all. He knew what he was supposed to say, but the TV announcers, (Corey) Graves, Jimmy Smith, and Byron (Saxton), they knew enough to not say Tamina had just won. The ring announcer did not, he was clearly not paying attention and that was bad."