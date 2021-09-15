- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match) - Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes - Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR - Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer - Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship) - MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. - Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky

You can see the full updated card below:

The fans have spoken - they want @bryandanielson and @KennyOmegamanX - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ZEnWpZqQmo

This match will take place during next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omega accepted Danielson’s challenge and he accepted.

Next Week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Card Is Stacked

Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson Is Happening

Team Taz Attack CM Punk

AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident

Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again

Tag Team Title Match Booked For AEW Rampage This Week

Adam Cole Makes Challenge For Grand Slam Rampage

IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Announce Team For Upcoming Knockouts Knockdown

The IIconics Reveal Their "Huge Announcement"

Drew McIntyre Recalls Vince McMahon Choreographing His Sword Entrance

Bray Wyatt Says, 'I'll See You All Very Soon, Revenge Is A Confession Of Pain'

Bray Wyatt Congratulates Big E on WWE Championship Win

Ric Flair Is Coming To New York Comic-Con

Viewership For The Premiere Of WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Paige Posts Cryptic Message That's Causing Speculating

Killian Dane, Now Known As "Big Damo", Can't Work In The United States Currently

Big E Says He Studied Bobby Lashley For Years, Speculation Of Championship Celebration

Kofi Kingston Says He Often Learns What His WWE Plans Are Via Social Media

Alex Shelley Becomes Final Entrant In MLW Opera Cup

Lance Archer Reflects On Being Upset He Wasn't In TNA Video Game

PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year

Becky Lynch Believes Big E Winning WWE Championship Brings Hope

Adam Cole Discusses How He Kept His AEW All Out Debut A Secret

Franky Monet Talks Origins Of Her Ring Name, Possibility Of Teaming With John Morrison

