Sep 15
Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson Is Happening During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring once again. This time Omega accepted Danielson’s challenge and he acce[...]
Sep 15
Team Taz Attack CM Punk CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's trying to steal Taz's commentary job. Punk went face[...]
Sep 15
AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over Twitter since last week's show. The outcome of which being we are getting Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki vs Jon Mox[...]
Sep 15
Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title match with Miro. .@FuegoDelSol wants another sh[...]
Sep 15 - Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by side, but now they are on a collision course for t[...]
Sep 15
Adam Cole Makes Challenge For Grand Slam Rampage Adam Cole made his in ring AEW Debut tonight in a victorious effort against Frankie Kazarian. The match was excellent but it was what Cole said afterwards that was really newsworthy. Cole challenged [...]
Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021, will feature Melissa Santos as the ring announcer[...]
Sep 15
The IIconics Reveal Their "Huge Announcement" The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) have recorded a song with pop singer Harley C[...]
Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE management. He talked about Vince McMahon helping him t[...]
Sep 15 - Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the real him. Windham Rotunda said, "revenge is a conf[...]
Sep 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E later responded and thanked Wyatt for his tweet. Ro[...]
Sep 15
Ric Flair Is Coming To New York Comic-Con Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on October 9th and 10th signing for fans. “Exciting [...]
Sep 15 - Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's episode which drew 601,000. The episode drew the[...]
Sep 15 - Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a couple of thoughts as to what this might be referring[...]
Sep 15 - Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "One of the most exciting parts about this journey [...]
Sep 15 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social media. “Oh yeah, a lot of people ask us this[...]
Sep 15
Alex Shelley Becomes Final Entrant In MLW Opera Cup The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley will be the final entrant in this year's Opera Cup[...]
Sep 15 - Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wasn't included in the TNA Impact video game from a [...]
Sep 15
PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]
Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...]
Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...]
Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...]
Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...]