WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Sep 15, 2021
AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title match with Miro.
Does Fuego do the impossible?
https://wrestlr.me/70583/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 15 Team Taz Attack CM Punk CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...]
Sep 15 - CM Punk was attacked tonight on AEW dynamite as his feud with Team Taz ramped up a gear. Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and asked him why he's try[...]
Sep 15 AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over twitter since last weeks show. The outcome of which being we are [...]
Sep 15 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over twitter since last weeks show. The outcome of which being we are [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Adam Cole made his in ring AEW Debut tonight in a victorious effort against Frankie Kazarian. The match was excellent but it was what Cole said afterw[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021,[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE manage[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the r[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E la[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on Octobe[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a cou[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday. “I think there’s so many different ways to han[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social med[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wa[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on Decem[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is [...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent in[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actual[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER[...]
Sep 15
Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π