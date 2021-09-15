Adam Cole Makes Challenge For Grand Slam Rampage

What do you make of the match Adam Cole asked for?

. @AdamColePro lays down the gauntlet to @boy_myth_legend , @luchasaurus & @Christian4Peeps to face him and the @youngbucks on next week's #AEWRampage Grand Slam! Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/X4Gp8NVXkN

Cole challenged three men that have annoyed him since he got to AEW. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus to a trios match against him and the Young Bucks on the Rampage filmed at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. He then announce the Superkliq were back.

Adam Cole made his in ring AEW Debut tonight in a victorious effort against Frankie Kazarian. The match was excellent but it was what Cole said afterwards that was really newsworthy.

AEW Addresses Suzuki Incident

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over twitter since last weeks show. The outcome of which being we are [...] Sep 15 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they addressed the Suzuki incident which has been all over twitter since last weeks show. The outcome of which being we are [...]

Fuego Del Sol Challenges Miro Once Again

AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title [...] Sep 15 - AEW started hot with the announcements tonight as in a promo, Fuego was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and put up his new car to get another TNT title [...]

Tag Team Title Match Booked For AEW Rampage This Week

Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by [...] Sep 15 - Out of nowhere tonight, AEW announced a tag team title match for AEW Rampage. The #LuchaBros and #TheButcher & #TheBlade used to stand side by [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Announce Team For Upcoming Knockouts Knockdown

The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021,[...] Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021,[...]

The IIconics Reveal Their "Huge Announcement"

The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie [...] Sep 15 - The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie [...]

Drew McIntyre Recalls Vince McMahon Choreographing His Sword Entrance

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE manage[...] Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE manage[...]

Bray Wyatt Says, 'I'll See You All Very Soon, Revenge Is A Confession Of Pain'

Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the r[...] Sep 15 - Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the r[...]

Bray Wyatt Congratulates Big E on WWE Championship Win

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E la[...] Sep 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E la[...]

Ric Flair Is Coming To New York Comic-Con

Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on Octobe[...] Sep 15 - Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on Octobe[...]

Viewership For The Premiere Of WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's[...] Sep 15 - Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's[...]

Paige Posts Cryptic Message That's Causing Speculating

Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a cou[...] Sep 15 - Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a cou[...]

Killian Dane, Now Known As "Big Damo", Can't Work In The United States Currently

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "[...] Sep 15 - Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "[...]

Big E Says He Studied Bobby Lashley For Years, Speculation Of Championship Celebration

Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday. “I think there’s so many different ways to han[...] Sep 15 - Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday. “I think there’s so many different ways to han[...]

Kofi Kingston Says He Often Learns What His WWE Plans Are Via Social Media

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social med[...] Sep 15 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social med[...]

Alex Shelley Becomes Final Entrant In MLW Opera Cup

The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley [...] Sep 15 - The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley [...]

Lance Archer Reflects On Being Upset He Wasn't In TNA Video Game

Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wa[...] Sep 15 - Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wa[...]

PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year

PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on Decem[...] Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on Decem[...]

Becky Lynch Believes Big E Winning WWE Championship Brings Hope

During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is [...] Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is [...]

Adam Cole Discusses How He Kept His AEW All Out Debut A Secret

Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent in[...] Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent in[...]

Franky Monet Talks Origins Of Her Ring Name, Possibility Of Teaming With John Morrison

NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actual[...] Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actual[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals WCW Match That Inspired DDP Yoga

A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World[...] Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World[...]

Drew McIntyre Issues Challenge To WALTER

Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER[...] Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER[...]

Five New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at[...] Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at[...]