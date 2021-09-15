Drew McIntyre Recalls Vince McMahon Choreographing His Sword Entrance

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE management.

He talked about Vince McMahon helping him to choreograph his trademark entrance:

“The kilt and the sword came from a management suggestion. We started working on what I was going to wear, the colours, etcetera. Blue is my favourite colour so that’s what we went with initially, and then they brought the sword which was a gigantic, Scottish broadsword which is legitimately five foot long, and we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to do this entrance.

“I remember working on it on the day and not being able to figure out how I was going to carry this sword to the ring. I was initially going to carry it on my back but it just wasn’t comfortable. I took it to Vince McMahon and I told him my concerns. I was in his office and he took the sword off me, spun it around for a few seconds and stabbed it into the ground.

“He said ‘come with me’ and we went to the stage. Within two minutes, right from my feedback, he created the entrance I used up until about a month ago. It was amazing to watch Vince in action. You bring him a couple of concerns and he just creates an insane entrance off the top of his head. I was very excited.”