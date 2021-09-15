Ric Flair Is Coming To New York Comic-Con
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2021
Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month.
Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on October 9th and 10th signing for fans.
“Exciting News! • The Nature Boy RIC FLAIR will be at New York Comic Con on Oct 9th & 10th! There will be an “Exclusive Comic Book Launch” that you won’t want to miss! #NYCC #RicFlair #FitermanSports"
