Viewership For The Premiere Of WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021, will feature Melissa Santos as the ring announcer[...]
Sep 15 - The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) have recorded a song with pop singer Harley C[...]
Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE management. He talked about Vince McMahon helping him t[...]
Sep 15 - Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the real him. Windham Rotunda said, "revenge is a conf[...]
Sep 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E later responded and thanked Wyatt for his tweet. Ro[...]
Sep 15 - Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on October 9th and 10th signing for fans. “Exciting [...]
Sep 15 - Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's episode which drew 601,000. The episode drew the[...]
Sep 15 - Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a couple of thoughts as to what this might be referring[...]
Sep 15 - Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "One of the most exciting parts about this journey [...]
Sep 15 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social media. “Oh yeah, a lot of people ask us this[...]
Sep 15 - The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley will be the final entrant in this year's Opera Cup[...]
Sep 15 - Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wasn't included in the TNA Impact video game from a [...]
Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]
Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...]
Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...]
Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...]
Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...]
Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...]
Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...]
Sep 15 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...]
Sep 15 - Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...]
Sep 15 - Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...]
Sep 15 - Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...]
Sep 15 - Former Cryme Tyme member and WWE Superstar JTG recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh, where he spoke about the rumors of WWE being sold. “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I h[...]