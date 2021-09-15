Viewership For The Premiere Of WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 770,000 viewers on average, the most since April 20. 275,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.21 rating). It was the relaunch of the show as "NXT 2.0". #WWENXT 📊More analysis and breakdowns across demos: https://t.co/vYz0PdYT1s pic.twitter.com/kkTsN2Kpx5

The episode drew the highest NXT viewership since April 20, 2021, and scored 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic.

Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's episode which drew 601,000.

IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Announce Team For Upcoming Knockouts Knockdown

The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021, will feature Melissa Santos as the ring announcer[...] Sep 15 - The announce team has been revealed for the upcoming IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown. It was announced today that the all-women's show on October 9, 2021, will feature Melissa Santos as the ring announcer[...]

The IIconics Reveal Their "Huge Announcement"

The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) have recorded a song with pop singer Harley C[...] Sep 15 - The "huge announcement" has been revealed. The Ilconics revealed on their social media that they Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) have recorded a song with pop singer Harley C[...]

Drew McIntyre Recalls Vince McMahon Choreographing His Sword Entrance

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE management. He talked about Vince McMahon helping him t[...] Sep 15 - During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre discussed adding the kilt and sword to his attire and revealed it was an idea from WWE management. He talked about Vince McMahon helping him t[...]

Bray Wyatt Says, 'I'll See You All Very Soon, Revenge Is A Confession Of Pain'

Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the real him. Windham Rotunda said, "revenge is a conf[...] Sep 15 - Today, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to respond to his fans saying that he would be seeing fans again soon, and also said that fans have never seen the real him. Windham Rotunda said, "revenge is a conf[...]

Bray Wyatt Congratulates Big E on WWE Championship Win

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E later responded and thanked Wyatt for his tweet. Ro[...] Sep 15 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), congratulated new WWE Champion Big E on his big win which took place on Monday's WWE RAW. Big E later responded and thanked Wyatt for his tweet. Ro[...]

Ric Flair Is Coming To New York Comic-Con

Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on October 9th and 10th signing for fans. “Exciting [...] Sep 15 - Ric Flair is heading to the New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at their booth on October 9th and 10th signing for fans. “Exciting [...]

Viewership For The Premiere Of WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's episode which drew 601,000. The episode drew the[...] Sep 15 - Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which featured the premiere of the 2.0 era of the brand pulled in 770,000. This was up on last week's episode which drew 601,000. The episode drew the[...]

Paige Posts Cryptic Message That's Causing Speculating

Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a couple of thoughts as to what this might be referring[...] Sep 15 - Paige has got her fanbase talking after today posting out an interesting cryptic message on her Twitter which simply read, "January." There are a couple of thoughts as to what this might be referring[...]

Killian Dane, Now Known As "Big Damo", Can't Work In The United States Currently

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "One of the most exciting parts about this journey [...] Sep 15 - Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, was interviewed by Wrestle Zone where he spoke about his experiences in wrestling all around the world. "One of the most exciting parts about this journey [...]

Big E Says He Studied Bobby Lashley For Years, Speculation Of Championship Celebration

Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday. “I think there’s so many different ways to handle something like this, whether it be the element[...] Sep 15 - Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday. “I think there’s so many different ways to handle something like this, whether it be the element[...]

Kofi Kingston Says He Often Learns What His WWE Plans Are Via Social Media

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social media. “Oh yeah, a lot of people ask us this[...] Sep 15 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social media. “Oh yeah, a lot of people ask us this[...]

Alex Shelley Becomes Final Entrant In MLW Opera Cup

The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley will be the final entrant in this year's Opera Cup[...] Sep 15 - The final member of MLW's 2021 Opera Cup Tournament has been revealed. It was announced by the promotion on their official website that Alex Shelley will be the final entrant in this year's Opera Cup[...]

Lance Archer Reflects On Being Upset He Wasn't In TNA Video Game

Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wasn't included in the TNA Impact video game from a [...] Sep 15 - Lance Archer recently spoke with Ad Free Shows, and spoke about both his inclusion in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2011, as well as feeling upset when he wasn't included in the TNA Impact video game from a [...]

PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year

PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...] Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]

Becky Lynch Believes Big E Winning WWE Championship Brings Hope

During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...] Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...]

Adam Cole Discusses How He Kept His AEW All Out Debut A Secret

Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...] Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...]

Franky Monet Talks Origins Of Her Ring Name, Possibility Of Teaming With John Morrison

NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...] Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals WCW Match That Inspired DDP Yoga

A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...] Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...]

Drew McIntyre Issues Challenge To WALTER

Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...] Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...]

Five New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...] Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Won WWE Championship At Unforgiven 2001 Due To 9/11

During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...] Sep 15 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk's Role, Adam Cole's In-Ring Debut, More

Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...] Sep 15 - Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...]

Paul Heyman Takes Credit For Gable Steveson's Accomplishments

Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...] Sep 15 - Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...]

MVP and Cedric Alexander Tease Hurt Business Reunion

Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...] Sep 15 - Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...]