Big E Says He Studied Bobby Lashley For Years, Speculation Of Championship Celebration

Big E was interviewed by Complex about his recent WWE Championship win this past Monday.

“I think there’s so many different ways to handle something like this, whether it be the element of surprise or saying, ‘Hey, on this date, this will be my title match.’ I said, ‘Why not Boston?’ I think the opportunity was there. First of all, I have to give hats off to Bobby. I think Bobby’s had an incredible run. He carries himself like a champion, and in many ways, he’s inspirational, because—and I’ve told him this before—when I got signed in 2009, I was studying some older film. I was looking at more contemporary guys that I wanted to be like. I was watching Bobby Lashley film. There was a lot of Bobby Lashley films. He was a guy that, ‘Okay, that’s a guy in a similar vein that, if I work hard enough, one day I want to wrestle like that guy. I want to be like that guy.’ So hats off to him for having this incredible run. This dude is in his mid-40s but looks like he’s in his mid-20s. All the credit in the world to him."

“But, man, I have so many… I think of Iowa. I say ‘no,’ but in many ways, I have so many connections to Boston. Both my sisters lived there for a while. My one sister just moved and she’s working on her PhD, but my extended family on my mom’s side, so many of them who moved to the States from Montserrat settled in Boston. My mom went to BC, Tufts. Kofi is from Boston, lived there for so much of his life. There’s so much about the city of Boston and about that moment that felt right. And, too, just the opportunity to be reunited with Woods and Kof. Why wait any longer? It’s just one of those moments where you kind of look at the landscape and say, ‘Why not today?'”