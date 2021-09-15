Kofi Kingston Says He Often Learns What His WWE Plans Are Via Social Media
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 15, 2021
Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by 106.1 KMEL, where he discussed how he often finds out what he's doing on Monday Night RAW through social media.
“Oh yeah, a lot of people ask us this all the time and you would be surprised. Usually, as performers, we are the last one’s to find things out. This week and last week, I found out on Twitter what I was doing on Raw. It was announced I would be in an eight-man tag team match and I was like, ‘Oh, good to know. I need ta prepare.’
Same thing last week when we had the tag team turmoil, I had no idea until I looked on social media and I saw it. If I didn’t look on social media, I wouldn’t have known until I got to the building. Oftentimes, we have no idea what the show is going to intel, what we’re going to be doing on the show, and even then when we do know then things change.” VIDEO
