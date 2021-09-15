Franky Monet Talks Origins Of Her Ring Name, Possibility Of Teaming With John Morrison

NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name.

“I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It’s like naming your baby. You’re going to be associated with this name for the rest of your life. I knew that I wanted to have something that was first of all, different. There’s nothing about me that’s normal and bland, so I wanted something completely different, and ruffle some feathers a little bit, and it did. I came up with the name Monet obviously after the French artist. When I was a little kid, we would go to Europe all the time because my dad is from Switzerland. We would go to all the museums and stuff like that, so that’s where the idea for that name came from. Franky, I’ve just always really liked gender neutral names. I thought it was different. I also always remembered that there was a character, I think her name was Francesca, she went by Frankie on Stigmata. I always really thought that was a really cool name for a girl. Of course, to be different, I couldn’t do it like everybody else with an ‘I’ and an ‘E’. I went with a ‘Y’.”

She also spoke about the possibility of being paired up with her husband John Morrison.