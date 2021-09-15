Five New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

- Before The Impact: Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way

- The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner

The main show will also feature Laredo Kid and John Skyler. A grudge match between “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Trey Miguel. TJP vs. Petey Williams has also been added, along with Rhino and Deaner of Violent By Design vs. Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of The Decay.

The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernandez and Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way.

» More News From This Feed

PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year

PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...] Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]

Becky Lynch Believes Big E Winning WWE Championship Brings Hope

During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...] Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...]

Adam Cole Discusses How He Kept His AEW All Out Debut A Secret

Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...] Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...]

Franky Monet Talks Origins Of Her Ring Name, Possibility Of Teaming With John Morrison

NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...] Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals WCW Match That Inspired DDP Yoga

A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...] Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...]

Drew McIntyre Issues Challenge To WALTER

Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...] Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...]

Five New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...] Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Won WWE Championship At Unforgiven 2001 Due To 9/11

During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...] Sep 15 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk's Role, Adam Cole's In-Ring Debut, More

Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...] Sep 15 - Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...]

Paul Heyman Takes Credit For Gable Steveson's Accomplishments

Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...] Sep 15 - Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...]

MVP and Cedric Alexander Tease Hurt Business Reunion

Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...] Sep 15 - Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...]

JTG Wants To See Shane McMahon Take Over WWE

Former Cryme Tyme member and WWE Superstar JTG recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh, where he spoke about the rumors of WWE being sold. “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I h[...] Sep 15 - Former Cryme Tyme member and WWE Superstar JTG recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh, where he spoke about the rumors of WWE being sold. “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I h[...]

SPOILERS: WWE 205 Live Results For 9/17

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...] Sep 14 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results 9/14 - New NXT Champion Crowned

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...]

Dexter Lumis Speaks For The FIRST Time On Tonight's WWE NXT

The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0. The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was[...] Sep 14 - The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0. The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was[...]

Bull Buchanan’s Son Makes Debuts On WWE NXT

Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...] Sep 14 - Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Is New WWE NXT Champion

WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...]

Mandy Rose Debuts A New Look On WWE NXT

Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...] Sep 14 - Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...]

Bronson Rechsteiner Debuts On WWE NXT As Bron Breakker

Bronson Rechsteiner the son of former WWE and WCW World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner made his debut with the NXT 2.0 brand tonight. He will be known as Bron Breakker going foward. Breakker issued a[...] Sep 14 - Bronson Rechsteiner the son of former WWE and WCW World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner made his debut with the NXT 2.0 brand tonight. He will be known as Bron Breakker going foward. Breakker issued a[...]

AEW Dark Results (September 14th 2021)

Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...] Sep 14 - Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...]

WWE Makes Another Change To Parker Boudreaux’s Ring Name

WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...] Sep 14 - WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...]

Jake Atlas Tells Fans To 'Please Be Sensitive' As He Announces He's Leaving Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...] Sep 14 - Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...]

New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...] Sep 14 - WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...]

NXT Star Pete Dunne Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract

WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...] Sep 14 - WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...]