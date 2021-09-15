WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Five New Matches Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows.
The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernandez and Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way.
The main show will also feature Laredo Kid and John Skyler. A grudge match between “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Trey Miguel. TJP vs. Petey Williams has also been added, along with Rhino and Deaner of Violent By Design vs. Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of The Decay.
Below is the updated line-up:
- Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey
- Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler
- Petey Williams vs. TJP
- “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel
- The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner
- Before The Impact: Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way
PCO Will Be A Free Agent Later This Year PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]
Sep 15 - PCO appeared on Sean Waltman's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, and announced that he will be a free agent once his Ring of Honor contract is up on December 1st. “On December 1st, that would be [...]
Sep 15 - During an interview on The Bump, Becky Lynch praised Big E for his support and believes that his WWE Championship wins brings a lot of hope. Here is what Lynch said: “E is the best. He has tal[...]
Sep 15 - Newly signed AEW star Adam Cole discussed his AEW debut at the All Out PPV event in Chicago and how he was able to keep it a secret during a recent interview with SI.com. “I didn’t even f[...]
Sep 15 - NXT star Franky Monet was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast, where she spoke about how she picked her current ring name. “I actually came up with it. We had a bunch of names. It&rs[...]
Sep 15 - A match from WCW was actually the inspiration behind Diamond Dallas Page's DDP Yoga. Jeff Jarrett revealed during the latest episode of his "My World" podcast that DDP Yoga was inspired by a WCW Slam[...]
Sep 15
Drew McIntyre Issues Challenge To WALTER Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...]
Sep 15 - Drew McIntyre and WALTER look set to go against each other during the upcoming WWE European Tour. "The Scottish Warrior" issued a challenge to WALTER on Twitter: "Seeing Imperium just gave me an ide[...]
Sep 15 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced 5 new matches for Thursday’s Victory Road go-home shows. The promotion has announced that 'Before The IMPACT' at 7pm ET will feature a tag team match with Hernand[...]
Sep 15 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back at the WWF Unforgiven 2001 pay-per-view which took place days after the 9/11 attacks in Pitts[...]
Sep 15 - Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole. The announced card is below: - Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian- Shawn S[...]
Sep 15 - Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments. “I am personally responsible for all [...]
Sep 15 - Following Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against (now) former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sitting next to Shelton Benja[...]
Sep 15
JTG Wants To See Shane McMahon Take Over WWE Former Cryme Tyme member and WWE Superstar JTG recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh, where he spoke about the rumors of WWE being sold. “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I h[...]
Sep 15 - Former Cryme Tyme member and WWE Superstar JTG recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh, where he spoke about the rumors of WWE being sold. “I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I h[...]
Sep 14
SPOILERS: WWE 205 Live Results For 9/17 This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...]
Sep 14 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...]
Sep 14
WWE NXT 2.0 Results 9/14 - New NXT Champion Crowned WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...]
Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...]
Sep 14 - The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0. The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was[...]
Sep 14
Bull Buchanan’s Son Makes Debuts On WWE NXT Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...]
Sep 14 - Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...]
Sep 14
Tommaso Ciampa Is New WWE NXT Champion WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...]
Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...]
Sep 14
Mandy Rose Debuts A New Look On WWE NXT Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...]
Sep 14 - Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...]
Sep 14 - Bronson Rechsteiner the son of former WWE and WCW World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner made his debut with the NXT 2.0 brand tonight. He will be known as Bron Breakker going foward. Breakker issued a[...]
Sep 14
AEW Dark Results (September 14th 2021) Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...]
Sep 14 - Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...]
Sep 14 - WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland.
[...]
Sep 14 - Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...]
Sep 14
New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...]
Sep 14 - WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...]
Sep 14 - WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...]
Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the s[...]