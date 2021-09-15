WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - CM Punk's Role, Adam Cole's In-Ring Debut, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2021
Tonight AEW Dynamite will take place live in Newark, New Jersey on TNT and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Cole.
The announced card is below:
- Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin - Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill - Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. 2point0 - Bryan Danielson addresses Kenny Omega - Dan Lambert challenges anyone to face the Men of the Year - Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley - CM Punk on commentary
