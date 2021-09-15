Paul Heyman Takes Credit For Gable Steveson's Accomplishments

Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about new WWE signee Gable Steveson and personally took credit for Stevesons' accomplishments.

“I am personally responsible for all of Gable Steveson’s right business decisions in his life and his gold medal and his Hodge trophy and his NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship.”

“I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal.”

“I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics.”

“Now, we’ll see how he does in WWE.”

“He’s not at quite the level of a Ronda Rousey or a Brock Lesnar, certainly not of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”

“So far, Gable Steveson understands to listen to the wise man and he’s doing alright with that counsel.”