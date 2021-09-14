Dexter Lumis Speaks For The FIRST Time On Tonight's WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2021
The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0.
The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was asked by the priest to say some words, but he choked out the priest leading to Beth Pheonix officiating the wedding!
When it was time to say the "I Do’s," Lumis spoke for the first time and said, "I do."
