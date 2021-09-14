Tommaso Ciampa Is New WWE NXT Champion

Ciampa picked up the victory and the title with a pinfall over Knight after hitting the Fairytale Ending.

Wagner was a late addition to the match after Kyle O’Reilly was attacked earlier in the show by Dunne and Ridge Holland.

The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne.

SPOILERS: WWE 205 Live Results For 9/17

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...] Sep 14 - This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live was taped prior to tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Below are SPOILERS for the show which will air on Friday: - Valentina Feroz defeated Amari Miller by submission. [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results 9/14 - New NXT Champion Crowned

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (September 14, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. A Match Made in Hell (Main Event): Tonight's episode had the 'wedding' [...]

Dexter Lumis Speaks For The FIRST Time On Tonight's WWE NXT

The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0. The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was[...] Sep 14 - The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis headlined the revamped WWE NXT 2.0. The big news out of the wedding was Lumis speaking for the first time, he gave a thumbs up to cement his vows and was[...]

Bull Buchanan’s Son Makes Debuts On WWE NXT

Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...] Sep 14 - Ben Buchanan, the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan made his WWE NXT debut on tonight’s revamped NXT 2.0. He will be known as Brooks Jensen going forward. He and Josh Briggs for[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Is New WWE NXT Champion

WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 has a new champion! The main event of of the revamped WWE NXT 2.0 brand saw a Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship match featuring Von Wagner vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne. Wag[...]

Mandy Rose Debuts A New Look On WWE NXT

Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...] Sep 14 - Mandy Rose has a new look as revealed on WWE NXT 2.0. Rose, has recently been wearing face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago. Tonight she came put durin[...]

Bronson Rechsteiner Debuts On WWE NXT As Bron Breakker

Bronson Rechsteiner the son of former WWE and WCW World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner made his debut with the NXT 2.0 brand tonight. He will be known as Bron Breakker going foward. Breakker issued a[...] Sep 14 - Bronson Rechsteiner the son of former WWE and WCW World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner made his debut with the NXT 2.0 brand tonight. He will be known as Bron Breakker going foward. Breakker issued a[...]

AEW Dark Results (September 14th 2021)

Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...] Sep 14 - Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations[...]

WWE Makes Another Change To Parker Boudreaux’s Ring Name

WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...] Sep 14 - WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...]

Jake Atlas Tells Fans To 'Please Be Sensitive' As He Announces He's Leaving Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...] Sep 14 - Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...]

New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...] Sep 14 - WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...]

NXT Star Pete Dunne Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract

WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...] Sep 14 - WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...]

Who Will Be Overseeing Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the s[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the s[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Hit With The Return Of NFL Monday Night Football

Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenomics. The episode featured Bobby Lashley defending[...] Sep 14 - Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenomics. The episode featured Bobby Lashley defending[...]

More Changes Revealed For Revamped WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward for t[...] Sep 14 - WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward for t[...]

Sgt. Slaughter On WrestleMania VII Venue Being Changed

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn&rs[...] Sep 14 - WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn&rs[...]

Jon Moxley No Longer Appearing At NJPW Battle In The Valley, Replacement Announced

Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unable to appear at the event on November 13th due to [...] Sep 14 - Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unable to appear at the event on November 13th due to [...]

Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...] Sep 14 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...]

Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...] Sep 14 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...] Sep 14 - AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...]

AEW Dynamite Returning To Chicago, Illinois Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...] Sep 14 - All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...]

Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...] Sep 14 - WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...]

Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...]