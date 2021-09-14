AEW Dark Results (September 14th 2021)

Welcome to a new era of AEW Dark as AEW premiered the first of their Dark episodes to be recorded in Universal Studios. We have Tony Schiavone replacing the recently married Excalibur (Congratulations!) next to Taz on the commentary desk so lets get straight to what happened.

Leyla Hirsch & Jade Cargill interview

We get told Leyla is wrestling Jade tomorrow on Dynamite and that both women have got warm up matches tonight. Hirsch says that she's going to beat Jade's bitch ass in Leyla's home town tomorrow. Jade laughs it off and Sterling says Leyla's delusional to think she can beat Jade and to be proud of being from New Jersey.

Before they face off tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @LegitLeyla and @Jade_Cargill w/ @MarkSterlingEsq each have singles matches tonight on #AEWDark and the tension is already building. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/VPhr7bFQVy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo via Pinfall (1:47)

The Butcher continues his excellent form since his return from injury as he and The Blade completely wipe the floor with their opponents, not taking any damage at all. They get the pin after the Full Death double team and then signal that they want the championships. Lucha Bros vs Butcher and Blade would be unreal.

Anna Jay defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (1:29)

Speaking of returning for injury, much the same for Anna Jay here as she locks up with AEW Dark/Elevation regular Ashley D'Amboise. Anna Jay isn't as dominant as Butcher and Blade in the previous match as she does take a little bit of offence but she makes short work of D'Amboise with the Queen Slayer.

The Bunny comes in and attacks Anna Jay after the match and Tay comes out to make the save as the feud between these three and Penelope continues.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) w/Daniel Garcia defeated Erik & Andrew Lockhart via Pinfall (2:31)

We move from a Dark regular in Ashley D'Amboise to AEW debutants in Erik & Andrew Lockhart who have the unenviable task of locking up with 2point0. The newbies look good until they get hit with the Two for the Show out of nowhere and that's all she wrote. Garcia joins the victors in the ring as they continue to beat down their opponents after the bell.

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Angelica Risk via Pinfall (1:12)

I could probably write this without watching the match as all Jade Cargill matches go the same way. Jade throws her opponent around. Her opponent gets a little offence in but Jade overpowers her, hits that huge big boot, and then the Jaded for the pin. I did watch this one and that's exactly what happened. 14 straight with no defeats for Cargill as she heads in to face Hirsch tomorrow.

Sterling jumps in the ring and says Jade is going to squash Leyla Hirsch like a bug tomorrow and he feels bad about doing it in her hometown but Jade says she doesn't. Mark then agreed with her and said she shouldn't have shown up because there's a height restriction on the rides at Universal. Low blow. Literally.

.@MarkSterlingEsq and @Jade_Cargill are confident the #JadeBrand will squash @LegitLeyla like a bug in Leyla's home state of New Jersey tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/TxGwZs0mzY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Big Swole & Diamante Video Package

Big Swole considers this feud over, I hopefully agree with her but Diamante disagrees. What's next?

The future is bright for @SwoleWorld after knocking out @DiamanteLAX in last week’s 3 Strikes Match. But Diamante vows it won’t ever be over between her and Big Swole. Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6neLG1 pic.twitter.com/soPC5P7QUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Fuego Del Sol defeated Mysterious Movado via Pinfall (3:14)

The newcomer, Mysterious Movado, attacks Fuego before the bell and gets the early advantage. The Orlando crowd get firmly behind Fuego though and he manages to battle back eventually and gets the win with the Tornado DDT.

Shawn Spears defeated Khash via Pinfall (3:30)

Spears comes out with a chair and shows the camera he has Darby written on it in the middle of a target but there's no Tully Blanchard with him. Spears looks in trouble early on this one until the match moves outside the ring and Spears uses the barricades to take over. He hits the C4 to get the pin after telling Darby via the camera that he's getting one of them on Wednesday.

Sonny Kiss vs Joey Janela Video Package

Sonny talks about his history with Joey Janela and says that he's going to show everyone that Joey's a piece of shit next week. Joey says it's the end for Sonny and the beginning for him and his new mystery nameless woman.

Former partners @SonnyKissXO and @JANELABABY are on a collision course and next week, the romance is over! Tune in to #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/79cb6mXahr pic.twitter.com/DufF6lbzBT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy) w/ Kris Statlander defeated Hardy Family Office (TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) & Jora Johl via Pinfall (7:56)

A really good back and forth between Wheeler Yuta and Angelico starts us off here as both men show off their technical wrestling. Chuck Taylor comes in and dominates Angelico before he tags out to Jack Evans. Jack gets the same treatment and Orange Cassidy comes in next but HFO jump him and his partners to take control. From that moment it's Orange taking the punishment from all members of HFO before he manages to create some separation and tags out to Yuta who manages to beat all three men at once before getting the two count with a bridge after a German Suplex. He tags in Taylor but he loses out to Angelico and has to be saved by Orange Cassidy. Cassidy becomes the legal man and after everyone has been taken out and Jora Johl is the legal man and the only one standing in the ring, Cassidy comes in and gets hit with the Orange Punch for the win.

Leyla Hirsch defeated KiLynn King via Pinfall (7:42)

Leyla gets a similar sized opponent to Jade Cargill in KiLynn King who has been tearing it up on the independents and on the NWA Empower PPV recently. King's size gets her an early advantage but Leyla is a much better wrestler than KiLynn so it turns into a battle of technique vs size which is what we're likely to see tomorrow when Hirsch faces off with Cargill. In a common theme in Leyla's matches, she gets caught when going for some high flying move and this time it's on a Tope Suicida attempt where KiLynn knocks her out of the air. King dominates for a while as her size seems to be the difference maker but Leyla manages to get back in control and hits multiple release suplexes on King before she finally hits her Tope and follows it with a Moonsault for a close two. KiLynn does manage to regain the control briefly but Leyla hits a running knee strike out of nowhere to get the win. Really good match.

After the match, Cargill comes down and both women grapple on the mat before the referees separate them as we close the show.

Nice way to debut the new AEW Dark location and both this show and Elevation seem to have settled on an hour each which is an ideal time in my opinion. This was an easy watch and had plenty of good wrestling to enjoy. I'll be back for Dynamite tomorrow, find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy in the mean time. See you then!