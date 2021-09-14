Jake Atlas Tells Fans To 'Please Be Sensitive' As He Announces He's Leaving Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling.

He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental health seriously. Atlas has spoken out in the past about WWE has helped him with mental health issues in the past.

He tweeted:

"I’m not concussed or “banged up.” I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live. Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun.

I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again.

Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what.

I have major anxiety just having done that, please be sensitive. Thank you."