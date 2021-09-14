NXT Star Pete Dunne Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2021
WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract.
Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his recent health scare.
Dunne's previous contract expired back in July and he did sign a short-term extension but has since signed a new long-term contract.
Dunne will compete in the Fatal Four-Way match tonight on the revamped NXT 2.0 to determine the new NXT Champion.
