NXT Star Pete Dunne Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract

Dunne will compete in the Fatal Four-Way match tonight on the revamped NXT 2.0 to determine the new NXT Champion.

Dunne's previous contract expired back in July and he did sign a short-term extension but has since signed a new long-term contract.

Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his recent health scare.

WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract.

WWE Makes Another Changes To Parker Boudreaux’s Ring Name

WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal T[...] Sep 14 - WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal T[...]

Jake Atlas Tells Fans To 'Please Be Sensitive' As He Announces He's Leaving Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely rig[...] Sep 14 - Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely rig[...]

New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catan[...] Sep 14 - WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catan[...]

Who Will Be Overseeing Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will pers[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will pers[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Hit With The Return Of NFL Monday Night Football

Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenom[...] Sep 14 - Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenom[...]

More Changes Revealed For Revamped WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use t[...] Sep 14 - WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use t[...]

Sgt. Slaughter On WrestleMania VII Venue Being Changed

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard [...] Sep 14 - WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard [...]

Jon Moxley No Longer Appearing At NJPW Battle In The Valley, Replacement Announced

Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unab[...] Sep 14 - Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unab[...]

Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t kno[...] Sep 14 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t kno[...]

Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinq[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinq[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are th[...] Sep 14 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are th[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the ca[...] Sep 14 - AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the ca[...]

AEW Dynamite Returning To Chicago, Illinois Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November[...] Sep 14 - All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November[...]

Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a l[...] Sep 14 - WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a l[...]

Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightf[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightf[...]

Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster

Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to Sma[...] Sep 14 - Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to Sma[...]

Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned."

Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportun[...] Sep 14 - Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportun[...]

Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation

There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire [...] Sep 14 - There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire [...]

Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are ca[...] Sep 14 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are ca[...]

Big E Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After th[...] Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After th[...]

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Sh[...] Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Sh[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F[...] Sep 13 - Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F[...]

Mace, T-Bar, Styles & Omos Defeat New Day, Mansoor & Ali on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Wo[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Wo[...]