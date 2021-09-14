Who Will Be Overseeing Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the show.

For the time being the show will be referred to as "NXT 2.0" to emphasize the 'new era' for NXT.

Triple H is not backstage for the show, he recently underwent surgery on his heart following a cardiac event. Additionally, Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe is not backstage after relinquishing his title due to injury.

The NXT script has reportedly been changed "a ton" throughout the day and the atmosphere backstage is being described as "weird" for talent.