Sgt. Slaughter On WrestleMania VII Venue Being Changed

“I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn’t do this, didn’t do that. Well, we had the biggest pay-per-view for a long, long time and Vince told me that the reason we didn’t do it was because of the security. Because of all the death threats and everything, Vince said he wasn’t going to pay the $3 million that it was going to cost to secure the Coliseum and we were going to go indoors instead.” “That was the biggest let-down of all, that after all that work and all the things that my family and I went through, to be told that we couldn’t have the opportunity to break the record of Detroit [WrestleMania III], the 93,000, and have 104,000. In our business when they have your name and your opponent’s name, and behind it, or next to it, there’s usually two letters—‘SO’— sold out. If that’s on there, it’s like a badge on your chest. To have sold out the L.A. Coliseum would have been something that went with me to my grave. I would have made sure everybody knew about that the rest of my life because that’s something that has never happened. That was the most disappointing part of it all.”

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Makes Another Change To Parker Boudreaux’s Ring Name

WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...] Sep 14 - WWE has made a new change to Parker Boudreaux’s ring name. It was previously reported his name was changed to Gunnar Harland but his personal Twitter account just has his ring name as Harland. [...]

Jake Atlas Tells Fans To 'Please Be Sensitive' As He Announces He's Leaving Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...] Sep 14 - Jake Atlas is stepping away from the world of pro-wrestling. He revealed on his personal social media that he will be leaving the ring completely right now and urges people to take their mental healt[...]

New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...] Sep 14 - WWE has announced a new tag team match and singles match for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp on USA Network. The tag match will feature Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter up against Gigi Dolin and J[...]

NXT Star Pete Dunne Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract

WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...] Sep 14 - WWE has managed to sign NXT star Pete Dunne to a new long-term contract. Fightful is reporting Dunne has reportedly signed a three-year deal that was personally offered to him by Triple H before his [...]

Who Will Be Overseeing Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the s[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn is backstage at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the s[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Takes A Hit With The Return Of NFL Monday Night Football

Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenomics. The episode featured Bobby Lashley defending[...] Sep 14 - Monday’s WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to a report from Wrestlenomics. The episode featured Bobby Lashley defending[...]

More Changes Revealed For Revamped WWE NXT 2.0 Brand

WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward for t[...] Sep 14 - WWE will officially kick off a 'new era' of NXT with the relaunch tonight. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast is reporting that WWE is set to use the “NXT 2.0” name moving forward for t[...]

Sgt. Slaughter On WrestleMania VII Venue Being Changed

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn&rs[...] Sep 14 - WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he discussed the venue for WrestleMania VII needing to be changed. “I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn&rs[...]

Jon Moxley No Longer Appearing At NJPW Battle In The Valley, Replacement Announced

Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unable to appear at the event on November 13th due to [...] Sep 14 - Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unable to appear at the event on November 13th due to [...]

Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...] Sep 14 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...]

Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...] Sep 14 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...] Sep 14 - AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...]

AEW Dynamite Returning To Chicago, Illinois Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...] Sep 14 - All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...]

Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...] Sep 14 - WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...]

Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...]

Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster

Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown. PWInsider reports that he is reuniting wi[...] Sep 14 - Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown. PWInsider reports that he is reuniting wi[...]

Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned."

Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match an[...] Sep 14 - Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match an[...]

Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation

There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he m[...] Sep 14 - There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he m[...]

Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0." He was asked what changes he exp[...] Sep 14 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0." He was asked what changes he exp[...]

Big E Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After their match had concluded, Big E cashed in his Money[...] Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After their match had concluded, Big E cashed in his Money[...]

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Shayna Baszler will square off against Nia Jax. N[...] Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Shayna Baszler will square off against Nia Jax. N[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FVK2X6j7lp — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021 [...] Sep 13 - Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FVK2X6j7lp — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021 [...]

Mace, T-Bar, Styles & Omos Defeat New Day, Mansoor & Ali on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an Eight-Man Tag Team Mat[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an Eight-Man Tag Team Mat[...]