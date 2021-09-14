Jon Moxley No Longer Appearing At NJPW Battle In The Valley, Replacement Announced

Due to scheduling conflicts, Jon Moxley, who was previously announced for Battle in the Valley will not be participating. We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Moxley wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.

*A change to the start time for Battle in the Valley has been made, with the details as follows:

On Saturday November 13, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW return to the San Jose Civic for the first time in over two years for the major event known as Battle in the Valley. Tickets are already selling fast for the event, which will be broadcast on NJPW World and FITE, and after competing in Texas and Philadelphia this autumn, Will Ospreay has added his name to the mix!

Moxley's slot on the show has been replaced with Will Ospreay.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Moxley will be unable to appear at the event on November 13th due to a scheduling conflict, because AEW Full Gear was rescheduled for that date after it was originally announced for November 6th.

Unfortunately, it seems Jon Moxley will not be appearing at NJPW Battle In The Valley.

Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...] Sep 14 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...]

Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...] Sep 14 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power. NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches announced: - Aron Stevens & J[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...] Sep 14 - AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the card below: - “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. [...]

AEW Dynamite Returning To Chicago, Illinois Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...] Sep 14 - All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24, 2021 They will also tape Rampage on this nig[...]

Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...] Sep 14 - WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into ton[...]

Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...]

Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster

Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown. PWInsider reports that he is reuniting wi[...] Sep 14 - Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown. PWInsider reports that he is reuniting wi[...]

Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned."

Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match an[...] Sep 14 - Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match an[...]

Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation

There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he m[...] Sep 14 - There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he m[...]

Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0." He was asked what changes he exp[...] Sep 14 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0." He was asked what changes he exp[...]

Big E Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After their match had concluded, Big E cashed in his Money[...] Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After their match had concluded, Big E cashed in his Money[...]

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Shayna Baszler will square off against Nia Jax. N[...] Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Shayna Baszler will square off against Nia Jax. N[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FVK2X6j7lp — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021 [...] Sep 13 - Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FVK2X6j7lp — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021 [...]

Mace, T-Bar, Styles & Omos Defeat New Day, Mansoor & Ali on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an Eight-Man Tag Team Mat[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an Eight-Man Tag Team Mat[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Natalya Neidhart by Submission on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@NatByNature@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z0[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@NatByNature@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z0[...]

Major Botch Takes Place on Raw During Nikki A.S.H. vs. Tamina Snuka Match

At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible confusion. Nikki A.S.H. delivered a Tornado DDT to [...] Sep 13 - At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible confusion. Nikki A.S.H. delivered a Tornado DDT to [...]

Seth Rollins To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions, Replacing John Cena?

Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitting down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the episo[...] Sep 13 - Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitting down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the episo[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Championship Against Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as Sheamus watched from ringside. The #CelticWarrior [...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as Sheamus watched from ringside. The #CelticWarrior [...]

Taylor Wilde Talks Possibility Of Becoming A Backstage Producer

Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down with Steel Chair Magazine, where she discussed the[...] Sep 13 - Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down with Steel Chair Magazine, where she discussed the[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Has Fallen Again

AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only drew 670,000 viewers. This number is slightly down f[...] Sep 13 - AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only drew 670,000 viewers. This number is slightly down f[...]

Damian Priest Praises Various WWE Stars

Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is, to me, this is the best version of Sheamus. So a[...] Sep 13 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is, to me, this is the best version of Sheamus. So a[...]

Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders Defeat Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky on Raw

The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@JinderMahal is wasting NO TIME a[...] Sep 13 - The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@JinderMahal is wasting NO TIME a[...]