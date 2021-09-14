Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail.

“I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so much anticipation building up to that day, and I was shaking. My hands were shaking, my legs were shaking before the countdown happened. When I heard my name, I was just in awe. I knew this was the beginning of my new journey. I was so excited. The moment I stepped out on the stage, just a wave of pure joy, and I felt so welcomed by the AEW fans. I was so grateful for it. I was just like, this is what it’s all for. This is the reason we do this is for moments like this, and I wanted to soak up every second of it because I never want to forget what that feels like.”

She spoke also about her journey in wrestling that has led her here.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of insecurities on my part of wondering where I fit in and where I belong and where the best place is for me and learning a lot from the best minds in pro wrestling. It all culminated to that moment at All Out that this is what it is all for and this is where I belong. I have never felt truly 100 percent accepted. I am a misfit kind of kid and always wondered where my place was. The moment I stepped on that stage, I was like, ‘These are my people. AEW, these are my people.’ Even in the back with Tony Khan, I felt so accepted and so grateful and I felt like this is home.”

She then spoke positively about the growth AEW is seeing, as well as embracing her freedom.