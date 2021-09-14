Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship.

Johnson notes there is no date for when 'The Samoan Submission Machine' is expected to be cleared for in-ring action.

In regards to the stripping Joe of the NXT Title, it was not a creative decision and instead WWE medical made the call and the decision was made to crown a new champion of the NXT 2.0 debut tonight on USA Network.