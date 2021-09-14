NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2021
National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power.
NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.
Here are the matches announced:
- Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. El Rudo & Jamie Stanley in a NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarter Final Match.
- Jax Dane vs. Crimson.
- Marti Belle vs. Paola Blaze.
- Jordan Clearwater (w/Austin Idol) vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Cyon in a #1 Contender’s Match for the NWA Television Championship.
