NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

- Jordan Clearwater (w/Austin Idol) vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Cyon in a #1 Contender’s Match for the NWA Television Championship.

NWA Power will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the final card for tonight’s episode of Power.

Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling

Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t kno[...] Sep 14 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t kno[...]

Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinq[...] Sep 14 - Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinq[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the ca[...] Sep 14 - AEW has revealed the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark which will air at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the ca[...]

AEW Dynamite Returning To Chicago, Illinois Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November[...] Sep 14 - All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning with an upcoming Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November[...]

Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a l[...] Sep 14 - WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0. PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a l[...]

Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightf[...] Sep 14 - WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightf[...]

Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster

Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to Sma[...] Sep 14 - Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to Sma[...]

Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned."

Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportun[...] Sep 14 - Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportun[...]

Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation

There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire [...] Sep 14 - There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire [...]

Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are ca[...] Sep 14 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are ca[...]

Big E Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After th[...] Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After th[...]

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax Announced for Next Week's Raw

It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Sh[...] Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Sh[...]

Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F[...] Sep 13 - Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F[...]

Mace, T-Bar, Styles & Omos Defeat New Day, Mansoor & Ali on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Wo[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Wo[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Natalya Neidhart by Submission on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@Na[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@Na[...]

Major Botch Takes Place on Raw During Nikki A.S.H. vs. Tamina Snuka Match

At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible co[...] Sep 13 - At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible co[...]

Seth Rollins To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions, Replacing John Cena?

Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitti[...] Sep 13 - Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitti[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Championship Against Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as She[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as She[...]

Taylor Wilde Talks Possibility Of Becoming A Backstage Producer

Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down [...] Sep 13 - Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down [...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Has Fallen Again

AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only dre[...] Sep 13 - AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only dre[...]

Damian Priest Praises Various WWE Stars

Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is[...] Sep 13 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is[...]

Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders Defeat Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky on Raw

The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monda[...] Sep 13 - The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monda[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw, Receives a Gift from Alexa Bliss

Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw&nbs[...] Sep 13 - Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw&nbs[...]